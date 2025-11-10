2025’s Most Unique Horror Movie Finally Gets a Streaming Date, and the 90% RT Hit Premieres Soon

2025 has been a year with a lot of great horror movies, not only in terms of box office success but critical acclaim. The year started with Companion, the sci-fi horror movie starring Sophie Thatcher, which premiered to a 93% rating. This trend would continue with other major hits like Together (90%), V/H/S Halloween (89%), and Weapons (93%). The top of the mountain, of course, is Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s period-vampire movie that not only has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes but also grossed over $367 million at the global box office. Another major hit is on its way home, though, and it’s the most unique horror movie of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IFC has confirmed that Good Boy, the hit 2025 horror movie told from the POV of a dog that boasts a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, is finally coming to streaming very soon. The new film from first-time director Ben Leonberg marks a distinct take on the ghost story, one that falls in line with Shudder‘s other recent offerings that have reinvented horror tropes through a unique lens. The good news for anyone who didn’t catch Good Boy in theaters is that it will start streaming later this month, premiering on the horror streaming service on Friday, November 21st.

Good Boy tells the story of Indy and his human owner, Todd, who leave the big city and move to a family home in the countryside. Once there, though, Indy starts to notice things around the house that only he can see, warnings from the other side that make themselves known in empty corners, unseen by his human pal. Utilizing every pet owner’s real-life fear, the film delivers a horror movie unlike any other, where the pet’s understanding of the supernatural is the focal point.

Even though Good Boy may boast a few humans in its cast (including Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, and Larry Fessenden) but the main attraction is obviously Indy the Dog. As noted in the press release for the film, Indy is “a middle-aged, 35-pound retriever who has no idea that he’s a movie star.” Not only did Indy make his feature debut with Good Boy, but he also starred in the short film that preceded it, so his career in Hollywood is just getting started.

As you can imagine, yes, filming an entire horror movie with a dog as the star was not easy, especially one that’s not a trained animal but merely a family pet. That said, Indy worked hard, even if it took him time to get used to the cameras.

“The first step was to get to a point where he didn’t treat the camera as something that he’s meant to physically interact with,” Leonberg told the AV Club. “That said, there were many times we had to pause production because his nose made contact with a lens, which is wet and, you know, dog nosey. He learned that the camera meant he was supposed to do something. The same way that if I were to produce a tennis ball for Indy, he would go into overdrive, like, ‘I’m now ready for you to throw a tennis ball for me.’ At a much lower energy level, seeing the camera made him curiously engaged. He knew there was a chance I’d give him some food for doing something a little extra.

Fans eager to see Indy in action, and one of the best horror movies of the year, luckily don’t have to wait too long.