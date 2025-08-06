Stephen King Reviews New Horror Movie With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Stephen King has the nickname King of Horror for good reason, and when a film gets his mark of approval, it’s a no-brainer to watch. The famed author, whose own novels have been adapted for the screen in TV shows and films like Carrie, It, and The Shining, just weighed in on a new supernatural body horror film that is already a hit with critics. The movie, which released earlier this year, is already earning rave reviews and holds a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The movie in question is Together, Michael Shanks’ directorial debut starring real-life married actors Dave Franco (Superbad) and Alison Brie (Community) as a codependent couple who find themselves at a crossroads when they move to the countryside and encounter an unnatural force. As critics and audience reviews continue to pour in for the Neon film, which debuted in theaters on July 30, 2025, King sang high praise for Together, a movie he described as “great” and “brave.”

“Dave Franco and Alison Brie are great–and brave–in TOGETHER,” the author wrote on Threads. “Horror movies work when you care about the people. This one works.”

The Neon film also stars Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Mia Morrissey (Deadloch), Karl Richmond (Clickbait), and Francesca Waters (The Dressmaker), among others. Per the film’s official synopsis, “Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.”

King’s seal of approval follows high praise from critics. After the Neon film debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in late January, critics praised Together’s practical effects, the memorable performances from its leads, and the fact that it fully embraces body horror, helping it secure a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%. Amid a year that has seen other horror releases like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, and Final Destination Bloodlines, the first installment in the Final Destination franchise in more than a decade, some have even dubbed Together one of the best horror films of 2025. Titles like Zach Cregger’s secretive pic Weapons and the anticipated Black Phone 2 have yet to release, so rankings could change.

It’s not just critics applauding Together, though. The film is rated fresh among audience members, holds a 76% audience score. Viewers have described the film as “super creepy and different” and “very original,” and have praised Shanks for crafting “a horror-romance with just the right splash of dark comedy.”

So far, Together has been a box office success. Produced on a $17 million budget, the film opened to approximately $10.9 million at the domestic box office, according to Deadline. That made it No. 6 at the domestic box office and offered a strong start to the movie.