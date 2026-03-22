2025’s Wildest Movie Finally Arrives on Netflix & It’s an Instant Hit You Really Need to See

One of 2025’s most exciting action movies has finally arrived on Netflix, and it has shot to the top of the charts. Netflix has become one of the best streaming services when it comes to finding new movies or ones that might have been missed in theaters, and this is even more important when the movies received a limited theatrical release and need streaming to reach the maximum number of viewers. The best thing about streaming is that there are chances for all subscribers to get to see the latest or even some older cult hits, as the movies often change from one service to another as time passes.

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After hitting the top of the charts for HBO Max earlier this year, the action masterpiece Sisu: Road to Revenge has hit Netflix, and it is just as popular as it was on its previous streaming home. This is the sequel to Sisu. Road to Revenge, which hit in 2022, and this follow-up have hit the top of Netflix’s streaming rankings. Sisu: Road to Revenge hit Netflix on March 22, and FlixPatrol reports that it shot all the way to the number three spot on its first day there.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Remains 2025’s Best Action War Movie

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Sisu: Road to Revenge brings back former Finnish prospector Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), a man who battled a battalion of Nazis in northern Finland near the end of World War II in the first movie. In the sequel, he is back because he wants to return home, to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war. However, as he prepares to move his dismantled old house, the man who killed his family, Soviet Red Army officer Yeagor Draganov (Stephen Lang), returns to finish the job. What results is a giant chase movie with explosions, gunfights, and brutal action scenes.

Critics loved the non-stop action of Sisu: Road to Revenge, awarding it a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, while the audience score is slightly lower, but still great, 87%. Reviews praised the action and the creative kills, and some critics favorably compared it to Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick: Chapter 4. When Sisu: Road to Revenge debuted on HBO Max, it shot straight to the number two spot, and on Netflix, it is only one position behind that, with the chance to move to number one based on word of mouth.

Sisu: Road to Revenge took home the Best International Film Award at the 53rd Annual Saturn Awards, and there is a chance that more could come. It is impressive to see the two action movies ranking so favorably for critics, but director Jalmari Helander is not sure that he will consider more, although he said that, for enough money, he would consider it. That said, Sisu: Road to Revenge offers a fitting conclusion to the story, and it is a film that all Netflix subscribers need to watch as a modern-day action movie masterpiece.

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