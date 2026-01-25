5 Netflix Original Action Movies That Are Worth Watching More Than Once

We’re in an age now where plenty of really big movies are going right to your screen at home. It used to be that, if something went direct-to-video, which was in a way the equivalent of direct-to-streaming, it meant you could flat-out avoid it. But now each streamer seems to have found its specialty, and, in the case of Netflix, they do quite well with mid or high-budget, star-loaded action films. What follows are five examples of Netflix Original action movies that not only work but work so well that you very well may find yourself pressing play more than once.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, we left off total duds like Bright, The Outsider, and Polar. Furthermore, missing the cut were the very average Spenser Confidential, Coffee & Kareem, Project Power, 6 Underground, Kate (in spite of Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s game efforts), Red Notice, and Army of the Dead.

5) The Old Guard

image courtesy of netflix

The Old Guard gets a lot of credit for its world-building, but even better is its attention to character. We feel the weight of eternal life on these characters, and just how that has affected them as it’s gone on (and on).

Then there’s the fact that it delivers on fast hand-to-hand combat sequences that are nonetheless easy to follow. Like fellow Charlize Theron vehicle Atomic Blonde it’s a clear ancestor to the John Wick franchise, and while others have done that better (Violent Night) there have been those who have done it worse (Love Hurts and this film’s own sequel).

4) Triple Frontier

image courtesy of netflix

If you’re going to watch The Rip you should watch Netflix’s other heavy macho movie with Ben Affleck as one of its leads. That would be J. C. Chandor’s Triple Frontier, which pairs the former Batman with Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund.

Like The Rip it amounts to a heist movie, but this one arguably feels like it has even higher stakes. After all, as the viewer learns, it’s not a movie where anyone is safe.

3) Carry-On

image courtesy of netflix

Carry-On is a ticking clock action-thriller with a note-perfect lead performance by Taron Egerton and a wonderfully against type villain role for Arrested Development‘s Jason Bateman (not that Michael Bluth was a perfect guy).

This is a movie that makes you feel the danger, due in no small part to the fact that it takes place in an airport. It moves at a fast clip and ends up being better than the other solid airport action movie: Die Hard 2.

2) Rebel Ridge

image courtesy of netflix

Rebel Ridge falls just shy of being the most rewatchable movie on this list, but it is without a doubt the overall best movie on this list. Like most of the other entries it does a wonderful job of building tension, but it’s so grounded in reality that the tension feels even more real than the airport escapades of Carry-On or the almost superhuman heroics of the next entry.

At the center of it all is Aaron Pierre, who will soon be seen in Lanterns. The movie makes sure to establish who this ex-Marine is and how innocent his motive is. He’s just trying to post bail for his cousin. Unfortunately, he’s doing that in Louisiana while being Black. What’s great about Rebel Ridge is that it values a build-up, so the action ends up feeling very much earned and, yes, dangerous. We get some solid supporting performances from AnnaSophia Robb, The Office‘s David Denman, Emory Cohen, and Don Johnson, but where Rebel Ridge really excels is in Pierre’s performance and the top-notch script from director Jeremy Saulnier.

1) Extraction & Extraction 2

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Unlike with The Old Guard, both Extraction and its sequel are well worth watching, even to the point that they’re both rewatchable. Joe and Anthony Russo (who wrote Ciudad, upon which Extraction is based) have made a habit of working with their Marvel actors outside the MCU.

Fortunately, this slam-bang thrill ride with nary a moment to draw a breath is far more The Gray Man (an underrated movie which nearly made the cut for this list) than the dry 21 Bridges or the slog that is The Electric State. Chris Hemsworth is wonderful and believable as Tyler Rake, the action scenes (of which there are many) are well-choreographed, and both feature some fantastic cinematography, especially the sequel.