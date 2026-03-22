2025’s Cult Dinosaur Sci-Fi Gem Finally Confirms Streaming Date (& You Really Need to Watch it)

One of the best dinosaur movies of this decade is finally coming to streaming services, and it is a release that all genre fans need to watch. There was a massive dinosaur movie that arrived in 2025, but Jurassic World Rebirth wasn’t the best in the dinosaur sci-fi genre for the year. The new Jurassic World movie tried to refresh things by bringing in a new star-studded cast, led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, and while it received better reviews than the last few releases and closed in on a billion dollars at the box office, it wasn’t the best dinosaur movie of the year. Instead, that went to a low-budget Australian dinosaur film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to MovieWeb, the cult dinosaur movie Primitive War is coming to Hulu on April 4. The movie is a wild genre mix that has the dinosaur horror action take place in 1968 in a Vietnam jungle during the height of the Vietnam War.

Primitive War Delivers Dinosaur Action Like No Other Movie

Play video

Jurassic World Rebirth was considered a success, making $869.1 million worldwide on a $180 million budget. On the other hand, Primitive War lost money, with a $7 million budget, but only a $1.2 million box office take. That said, Primitive War had a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than Jurassic World Rebirth, at 63% compared to 50%. That said, the audience score for Primitive War was a huge 86%, showing who this movie was really made for.

The plot was fun from the start, with Jeremy Piven (Entourage) playing Colonel Amadeus Jericho, a man sending in a troupe of soldiers called the Vultures during the Vietnam War to find a missing Green Berets unit. What the Vultures find are dinosaurs of all kinds, and they have to fight for their lives against an enemy even more dangerous than the Viet Cong. This then led to a story where the Soviet Union and the United States are searching for a collider that could turn the tides of the Cold War, and the dinosaurs might not be the most dangerous aspect of this story.

What is great is that the ending reveals the dinosaurs might be escaping the containment thanks to the collider’s destruction at the end, and it opens the door for a possible sequel. With Primtive War now coming to Hulu, it offers a chance for fans to show they will watch these movies to make up for the lower box office totals. Primitive War 2 could be a perfect fit on streaming services, and its run on Hulu could go a long way to determine its future. There are rumors that the sequel will focus more on the Vietnam War and a little less on dinosaurs, which could offer up something even bigger for the genre-bending sci-fi franchise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!