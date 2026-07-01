2026’s Genius Murder Mystery Movie With An Amazing Cast Becomes #1 U.S. Streaming Hit

Filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have had a lot to celebrate in 2026. The dynamic duo behind hits like 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie scored a massive win with the critically acclaimed Project Hail Mary, which broke box office records and grossed $683.3 million worldwide. A couple of months after Project Hail Mary became one of the biggest hits of the year, a very different Lord and Miller film (one they executive produced) hit theaters: The Sheep Detectives, director Kyle Balda’s adaptation of the murder-mystery novel Three Bags Full. Premiering at the outset of the summer movie season, The Sheep Detectives didn’t post massive numbers at the box office, but it earned strong reviews and is now a streaming hit.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, The Sheep Detectives is currently the No. 1 movie on Prime Video, beating out the likes of Superman and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. Additionally, The Sheep Detectives is the top title overall on the streamer, ahead of TV shows such as Off Campus and Spider-Noir.

Why The Sheep Detectives Is a Streaming Hit on Prime Video

After opening in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend, The Sheep Detectives debuted on Prime Video on June 24th. Though the film is still playing on the big screen, it’s in a limited number of locations (286 theaters last weekend), so now a lot more people have an opportunity to watch it. This is perhaps the main reason why The Sheep Detectives has surged up the Prime Video charts. It’s very common for new arrivals to net high viewership numbers, as subscribers are always on the lookout to see what fresh titles have been added.

It also doesn’t hurt that The Sheep Detectives is a well-received film. It boasts an extremely impressive 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (the audience score is even higher at 96%), with much praise being given to its deft handling of comedy and powerful emotional themes. The premise of a bunch of sheep banding together to solve their beloved shepherd’s murder is entertaining on paper, but The Sheep Detectives won people over by digging a bit deeper and taking things in a surprisingly poignant direction. There are plenty of examples of polarizing movies doing well on streaming, but The Sheep Detectives is proof quality still matters.

Another factor working in The Sheep Detectives‘ favor is the all-star cast, adding to the film’s overall appeal. Hugh Jackman is the main human star, portraying the shepherd whose mysterious death is the catalyst for the plot, but the filmmakers spared no expense casting the voices of the sheep ensemble. The voice cast is a who’s who of recognizable names, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Regina Hall, and Ted Lasso favorite Brett Goldstein. The performances of everyone involved help elevate The Sheep Detectives, making it easy for viewers to become invested in the narrative, trying to solve the murder alongside the sheep.

With this kind of reception and A-list cast, it’s a bit surprising The Sheep Detectives wasn’t more of a box office draw. The film grossed $127 million worldwide against a production budget of $75 million. May might have been a tricky release date in terms of box office appeal, as The Sheep Detectives was probably overshadowed by higher-profile offerings that month, but it’s important to keep in mind this was an Amazon MGM Studios release. Anything The Sheep Detectives made in theaters was just a nice bonus. The goal all along was to give the Prime Video library a new top-tier title, and that goal has been accomplished.