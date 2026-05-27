Prime Video’s #1 Movie Has Saved One of Its Biggest Franchises

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiered on Prime Video in 2018 as the streaming service began building its own prestige drama catalog. John Krasinski’s portrayal of the titular CIA analyst establishes the spy thriller as one of the platform’s signature tentpoles across four critically acclaimed seasons, earning Emmy and SAG Award nominations that underlined the prestige of Prime Video’s action franchise. Sadly, Jack Ryan ended in 2023, when Prime Video decided to wrap up the story. A planned spinoff centered on Domingo “Ding” Chavez (Michael Peña) was subsequently shelved, raising serious doubts about the property’s future. Now, fans have reason to celebrate, as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War came to Prime Video as a self-contained story told through a movie.

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Ghost War wasted no time proving its value to the platform, claiming the #1 position on Prime Video in 43 countries within a single day of release on May 20th. The 105-minute spy thriller, co-written and produced by Krasinski alongside director Andrew Bernstein, follows Jack Ryan as he is reluctantly pulled back into the world of espionage after a covert international mission unravels a conspiracy involving a rogue black-ops unit. Franchise veterans James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) return alongside new addition Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller), a sharp MI6 officer who joins the team as the stakes escalate into the most personal mission of Ryan’s career.

Will John Krasinski Return to the World of Jack Ryan?

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Ghost War‘s chart-topping debut makes a strong argument for the film format as the sustainable future of the Jack Ryan franchise. Amazon MGM Studios bases most of its decisions on viewership and subscriber retention, and the movie’s performance across 43 countries within 24 hours signals robust global demand for this corner of the Tom Clancy universe. The feature film model also resolves a logistical challenge that complicated the television run, as keeping an A-list ensemble contractually committed across a full production season is expensive and operationally complex. Meanwhile, a self-contained movie with a defined budget — Ghost War reportedly carried a $100 million price tag — is a far more manageable endeavor for a star of Krasinski’s standing, who simultaneously juggles multiple producing commitments outside the franchise.

“I would love to [continue Jack Ryan as a film series],” Krasinski told ScreenRant, confirming that his enthusiasm for the franchise extends well beyond Ghost War. “I think that we all found that being in a different format just means you can tell different kinds of stories. I think we have more stories to tell.” Those future stories have a deep well to draw from in Tom Clancy’s original bibliography, which the television series regularly referenced through Easter eggs pointing to novels like Clear and Present Danger and Patriot Games without ever adapting them directly. Director Bernstein echoed that ambition in the same ScreenRant interview, noting that there is “a lot more of Jack Ryan’s story to tell” and that the team is hopeful to produce additional films. Ghost War‘s performance suggests they will.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is streaming now on Prime Video.

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