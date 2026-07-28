2027’s Most Anticipated Fantasy Movie Revealed – Watch the Children of Blood and Bone Trailer

Fantasy has become as big as sci-fi and horror as a genre that is doing big business on both the page and the screen. Hollywood clearly sees the next wave cresting, because at least a dozen fantasy originals or adaptations have been greenlit as big blockbuster films and TV shows. Now one of the biggest new breakout hits is making its big-screen debut, and the first trailer has arrived!

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Children of Blood and Bone is the new film based on the 2018 YA romance-fantasy novel, which was written by Nigerian-American (first-time) author Tomi Adeyemi. The book series has become a bestseller in the 8 years since it launched, and the film adaptation has a stacked cast, led by acclaimed director Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Old Guard, The Woman King).

Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Reveals A New Kind of Magical Adventure

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According to the film’s synopsis, “In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule. “

As stated, the structure of this fantasy-adventure tale is nothing new or revolutionary; what does distinguish Children of Blood and Bone, however, is the Afro-cultural influences that shape the story, its characters, and many of the deeper themes and meanings of the text (starting with the title). Tomi Adeyemi put a lot of her cultural background and experiences as a Nigerian-American into the text (all 45 different drafts of it), and it certainly resonated; Children of Blood and Bone got one of the biggest publishing deals ever for a YA novel, including a film development deal. The novel showed a handsome return on that investment, debuting at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller List of YA books. Two more bestselling sequels followed, Children of Virtue and Vengeance (2019), and Children of Anguish and Anarchy (2024).

The Children of Blood and Bone movie stars Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, the main sorceress character, Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Tosin Cole as Tzain. The film will also feature Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as Admiral Kaea, Lashana Lynch as Jumoke, with Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Oscar-winner Regina King as Queen Nehanda, Idris Elba as witch doctor Lekan, and Oscar-winner Viola Davis as Mama Agba.

Children of Blood and Bone will be released on January 15, 2027.