10 Upcoming Fantasy Movies Based on Books We Can’t Wait to See

There are many promising fantasy movies coming down the pike, and the most exciting ones are based on books. This shouldn’t come as a surprise; some of the greatest fantasy films of the 21st century are pulled straight from the page, from blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter to smaller features like The Green Knight. And even as the category shifted to the small screen in the 2010s and 2020s, many of its biggest TV shows were books first. Just look at Game of Thrones, The Wheel of Time, and The Witcher.

Hollywood shows no signs of slowing when it comes to adapting popular fantasy books, either. Plenty have been picked up over the last few years, Amazon’s Fourth Wing TV show and Dark Tower series among them. And it’s not just streamers and TV networks taking advantage of all these great stories. Studios are bringing many of them to the big screen, giving readers lots of new fantasy movies to look forward to in the coming years.

10) The Will of the Many

James Islington’s Hierarchy series has blown up since The Will of the Many‘s publication in 2023. And given the books’ popularity, it wasn’t much of a surprise when Sony Pictures announced it would adapt the fantasy story back in November. While things have been quiet since, the prospect of seeing this world on-screen is thrilling. Assuming it does the book justice, the film will deliver high-stakes political storylines, a unique magic system, and surprising twists — all the right ingredients for an epic. The book’s murder mystery and academia setting lend themselves to a screen adaptation. With all those pieces, this could easily become the next big fantasy franchise.

9) Mistborn

Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere is finally being adapted, and Mistborn is expected to become a feature film — the perfect format for a story as cinematic as this one. After years of waiting for a Mistborn movie to take a meaningful step forward, this is easily one of the most exciting adaptations joining the fantasy genre. Its themes of power and revolution are timeless, but they feel especially pertinent, even all these years later. Mistborn‘s plot to overthrow a corrupt society isn’t the only reason it will make a great movie, though. Its metal-based magic system, which leads the some incredible action sequences, is the real selling point for this one.

8) The Fifth Season

Sony Pictures acquired the rights to The Fifth Season back in 2021 (via Deadline), and while there’s been little news about the project since, it’s too promising to ignore. With any luck, it will still happen. If any world deserves to see the silver screen, it’s N.K. Jemisin’s, and the rising interest in dystopian narratives make it the ideal time to tackle The Broken Earth trilogy. The Fifth Season‘s diverse cast of characters would be a breath of fresh air in the current fantasy landscape, and its commentary on things like climate change, prejudice, and oppression would make it an important watch.

7) Children of Blood and Bone

Paramount’s Children of Blood and Bone movie is slated for a 2027 release, and even if the adaptation was full of newcomers, it would be a big deal. However, the fantasy films absolutely stacked cast makes it all the more exciting. With names like Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, and Amanda Stahlberg attached, there’s little doubt it will be an incredible production. The fact that it adapts one of the best YA fantasy novels of the 2010s only adds to the anticipation. Its West African-inspired world will help it stand out, as will its discussions of inequality, prejudice, and colonialism. Between its cast, backdrop, and themes, it’s bound to back a punch. It has the potential to be one of the greatest fantasy films of the 2020s.

6) Shield of Sparrows

Shield of Sparrows emerged as one of the biggest romantasy books of 2025, and a film adaptation from Amazon MGM Studios was announced not long after its release (via Deadline). It’s likely to be as compelling on-screen as it is on the page, and its setting makes it a particularly exciting choice for a film. Putting visuals to this world full of monsters will be a welcome development. And the slow-burn relationship at the center of this story will provide a strong emotional throughline — one that could set it apart, as romantasy doesn’t have as much of a presence in the fantasy film landscape as it does in the book realm.

5) Divine Rivals

Speaking of romantasy movie adaptations, Divine Rivals is getting one from Paramount Pictures (via The Hollywood Reporter). And surprisingly, its lighter world-building sets it up for success. Divine Rivals unfolding against a a backdrop that’s not too far off from our own — and focusing more on its love story than its mythology — makes it an accessible fantasy film for newcomers and readers alike. That central romance is precisely what makes the film so exciting, though its charming newspaper storyline and focus on the costs of war also make compelling cases for it. And if Divine Rivals is successful, its Wild Reverence spinoff could also get a movie one day. That means we’d eventually get the lore-heavy side of this world as well.

4) Quicksilver

The biggest romantasy movie in the works is Netflix’s Quicksilver, as the streamer spent a whopping seven figures acquiring the rights to Callie Hart’s novel (via Deadline). The streamer clearly has high hopes for the adaptation, and as a result, so do we. There’s a lot going on in the source material, from fae to vampires. That should make the adaptation a fun time, and it has the opportunity to make the story a bit more cohesive as well. Like the previous two items on this list, it will also bring some much-needed romance to the fantasy film landscape. If Netflix doesn’t diverge too much from the source material, things could get steamy, too…

3) The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue

If there’s any fantasy author who desperately needs a movie adaptation of their work (any novel, we’re begging!), it’s V.E. Schwab. And while a few of the author’s books are currently in development, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is the most exciting. Studio eOne picked up the rights to the story in 2020 (via Variety), and the book’s whimsical exploration of identity and time will make for a powerful film. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue can stand on its own, which means it won’t be pressured to make changes based on the possibility of getting a sequel. And if it does do well, it could open the door to Hollywood prioritizing more of Schwab’s work, including Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, which is set in the same world.

2) The Magician’s Nephew

After the disappointment of Disney’s Chronicles of Narnia movies, we’re eager to see a new and improved take on C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy series. Fortunately, Greta Gerwig’s Netflix adaptation will deliver that in 2026. The prospect of such a talented director having a crack at The Chronicles of Narnia is already thrilling. However, the fact that she’s bringing The Magician’s Nephew to life for the first time ever is what truly makes this film a must-watch. Although The Magician’s Nephew isn’t the strongest of Lewis’ books, it’s a charming story in its own right. It’s also a great bouncing-off point to adapt the rest of the Narnia books, and a full-series adaptation is long overdue.

1) The Odyssey

Look, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is technically based on a poem, but it’s bound in the form of a book these days — so, we’re counting it. The 2026 fantasy film looks every bit as epic as the source material, and coming from Nolan, that’s no surprise. The Odyssey‘s trailer has us waiting for July 17 with bated breath. It looks like a visual feast, and it promises plenty of thrills and action as Odysseus leaves the Trojan War behind. Its impressive cast — which includes many incredible stars, from Matt Damon to Zendaya — means we can look forward to memorable performances as well. The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and that’s great news for fantasy fans.

