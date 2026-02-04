10 Upcoming Fantasy Shows Based on Books We Can’t Wait to See

Even as we get further from the post-Game of Thrones fantasy rush, there are plenty of upcoming TV shows that signal a bright future for the genre — and some of the most exciting are based on books. Fantasy books provide strong foundations for screen adaptations, even if those projects don’t always live up to the source material. When they do, it’s all the more exciting; that’s why series like Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians land so well.

And if half the upcoming shows that have been announced become realities in the next few years, the fantasy landscape is poised to get even better. From Apple TV’s newly announced take on a fantasy masterpiece to a long-awaited reboot from Disney+, these shows have so much promise.

10) The Stormlight Archive

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan | Cover art by Michael Whelan

With Apple planning to adapt Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere, The Stormlight Archive will finally get a TV show — and it’s easily one of the most exciting fantasy projects coming down the pike. Based on Sanderson’s massive book series, The Stormlight Archive promises to bring a unique magic system, big action sequences, and political intrigue to the screen. It could also connect with Apple’s Mistborn movie, and the potential of a larger interconnected franchise only increases my anticipation for this show. Sanderson’s creative control also bodes well for the adaptation, as he’s committed to doing the books justice. It may take a while for a Stormlight Archive series to happen, but it has all the ingredients it needs to become the next Game of Thrones (for real this time) when it does happen.

9) The Dark Tower

Image via Simon & Schuster/Scribner

Mike Flanagan hasn’t made a bad TV show yet, so his adaptation of The Dark Tower is an upcoming fantasy series that could be a masterpiece. Between the strength of Stephen King’s source material, Flanagan’s ability to craft compelling television, and the fact that Flanagan has successfully adapted the author’s work before, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be a hit. And although Amazon’s Rings of Power and Wheel of Time have gotten a lot of flak, they’re decent in terms of visuals and budget — a promising sign for the the studio’s take on The Dark Tower. As long as Flanagan respects the original story, this will be a must-watch. Fortunately, he’s proven he can handle adaptations multiple times already.

8) King Sorrow

Image via HarperCollins Publishers

Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill, has an exciting fantasy adaptation in development as well — and although it doesn’t sound far along, it has a great deal of potential. Per his conversation with Mashable in November 2025, Hill’s newest novel, King Sorrow, is being developed for television. The massive book blends fantasy with the horror elements Hill and his father do so well. It’s a winning combo for the current TV landscape, and the book’s premise really does lend itself to a screen adaptation. It’s academia setting and plot — which sees its characters making a bargain with a dragon, then facing deadly consequences every year — are easy to visualize. They’ll appeal to fantasy and horror lovers alike, and they’ll set the show apart from many other offerings in the category.

7) Fourth Wing

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

Fourth Wing is one of the biggest fantasy (ahem, romantasy) books right now, and Amazon is sitting on a goldmine with its upcoming TV show. If it does the books justice, there’s little doubt it will become one of the most influential fantasy series of the 21st century. And between the dragons, the romance, and the constant action, I really can’t wait to see it. A Fourth Wing adaptation could bring some much-needed romance to the fantasy TV landscape; Outlander and Interview With the Vampire are the only projects currently getting this right. It could also fuel water-cool conversations for years to come. Given how twisty the books are — and how well they lend themselves to fan speculation — a Fourth Wing show would feel like an event in the very best way.

6) Legendborn

Image courtesy of Simon & Schuster

The Legendborn TV show is, unfortunately, one of many fantasy series trapped in development hell, but that doesn’t make me want to see it any less. Tracy Deonn’s YA books have a lot to offer on-screen, from a diverse cast and timely themes to a standout magic system and atmospheric backdrop. Their unique approach to Arthurian legend is something that would appeal to diehard fantasy fans and mainstream audiences, too. Not much has been said about the show since Deadline reported that Black Bear Television had snagged the rights to it. If its plans fall through, I hope another studio or streamer sees the potential here. It’s really too good of a series to pass up.

5) Ninth House

Image courtesy of Flatiron Books/Macmillan

Another fantasy show stuck in limbo is Ninth House, but it’s one I’m excited to see — assuming it’s still happening, of course. Amazon is supposed to bring Leigh Bardugo’s dark fantasy story to life (via Deadline), and it would work well on-screen for the same reasons that King Sorrow and Legendborn would. The university setting and magical take on secret societies is something that’s been done a lot in books. However, the blend of dark academia and fantasy hasn’t reached its full potential on-screen. A series like Ninth House could change that, all while delivering on great characters, world-building, and twists. Here’s hoping it doesn’t stay in development hell for another seven years.

4) Assistant to the Villain

Coming from the same publisher as Fourth Wing, Assistant to the Villain is an all-around fun time on the page — and it’s likely to be just as entertaining on-screen. That’s why Legendary Television picking it up (via Deadline) is such an exciting development. Hannah Nicole Maehrer’s series has everything you could want in a TV show: found family dynamics, witty banter, lots of magic-fueled action, and a slow-burn romance you genuinely want to root for. Its adaptation is going to be a romp unlike any we’ve seen on-screen before — and that’s a huge deal in its own right.

3) Powerless

Image via Simon & Schuster

Fourth Wing is the biggest fantasy show that Amazon is currently sitting on, but its Powerless adaptation is just as likely to be a hit. Based on Lauren Roberts’ best-selling books, the Powerless series will tackle timeless themes like oppression and revolution. It will also hook viewers with its central romance and action-packed trials. Powerless’ selling points are all familiar, but they’re things that appeal to fantasy lovers time and time again. Given the popularity of the books and their tried-and-true strengths, this one is going to get plenty of attention. And while it may not be groundbreaking, it will be a fun ride.

2) Katabasis

Image via HarperCollins Publishers

The planned Poppy War TV show might be stalled, but Amazon green-lit an adaptation of R.F. Kuang’s 2025 novel much more recently (via Deadline) — and with its wildly fun premise, Katabasis might work even better on the screen. The book sees two graduate students embarking on a journey into Hell, determined to find and save their recently deceased advisor. It’s not that they care about him; they merely need recommendation letters if they hope to make anything of themselves. It’s a hilarious concept that speaks to more serious conversations around ambition and academics. And Kuang’s interpretation of Hell, which is heavily inspired by Dante’s Inferno, has the potential to be a visual spectacle on-screen.

1) Eragon

Image via Penguin Random House

Disney+ announced its upcoming Eragon show back in 2022. And while updates have been scarce, Christopher Paolini stated it was still happening as recently as last February (via X). If that’s the case, I’m excited to see how this reboot pans out. Fox’s attempt to adapt the books was disastrous, but Disney has proven TV remakes can work with Percy Jackson and the Olympians. If Eragon is anywhere near as successful, it’ll be a great addition to the modern fantasy landscape. The technology to make this adaptation work is much better now, too, which offers hope of a true comeback for the books.

