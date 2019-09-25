20th Century Fox Panel Added To New York Comic Con

These days 20th Century Fox is now a part of Disney after the landmark deal with 21st Century Fox, but it still has projects in the pipeline that aren’t necessarily Deadpool or Marvel related. Two of the more eagerly awaited projects on their slate are The King’s Man, a prequel to the hit Kingsman series of films directed by Matthew Vaughn. The second project is Free Guy, a new project from director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, and both projects are getting the spotlight thanks to a new 20th Century Fox panel at New York Comic Con. The new panel will take place on Thursday, October 3rd at 1 pm, and will be located at the Javits Center for those attending the big show. For more details, you can check out the official description below.

“Criminal Masterminds, British Intelligence Agents, Despondent Bank Tellers & Biker Girls: An Insider’s Look at “The King’s Man” and “Free Guy” Taking Place on Thursday, October 3, 1 – 2:00 pm on the Main Stage at Javits Center

Videos by ComicBook.com

20th Century Fox will be at New York Comic Con next week with Criminal Masterminds, British Intelligence Agents, Despondent Bank Tellers & Biker Girls: An Insider’s Look at “The King’s Man” and “Free Guy” on Thursday, October 3 from 1-2:00pm on the main stage at the Javits Center. The panel is an introduction to both films featuring exclusive access with the cast and filmmakers.

The King’s Man” is Matthew Vaughn’s origin story of Britain’s very first independent intelligence agency hitting theaters in February, and “Free Guy” is an adventure-comedy directed by Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds as a forlorn bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open-world video game, in theaters in July.”

Expectations are high for The King’s Man, which introduces fans to how the vaunted organization first began. If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, you can check out the official description of the film below.

“As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN, directed by Matthew Vaughn, coming to theaters February 2020.

The King’s Man (formerly Kingsman: The Great Game) is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Matthew Goode (Watchmen), Ralph Fiennes (Spectre), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel), Gemma Arterton (Murder Mystery), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games), Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Tom Hollander (Bird Box), and Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man).

The King’s Man hits theaters in February of 2020, while Free Guy lands in theaters on July 3rd, 2020.