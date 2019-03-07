’24 Jump Street’ Reportedly Set To Star Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya

The next film in the Jump Street franchise will reportedly feature a pair of big-name actors in lead roles. According to Production Weekly, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) are now attached to 24 Jump Street.

Haddish’s casting was first announced last December and it was initially believed that Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina would be in the film. Awkwafina has seen signed on Jumanji 3 which will presumably be filming for the next few months.

Little has been revealed about the spin-off project, or why it’s called 24 Jump Street instead of 23 Jump Street. According to producer Phil Lord, they’re saving the latter title for a later point in time. While promoting The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part this past January, Lord said “we’re reserving 23 Jump Street,” while confirming 24 Jump Street was in production.

At this point, there’s no saying in what the plot of the flick can entail, though it’s being referred to a female-led spin-off. While Lord and long-time collaborator Chris Miller directed both 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street, the two have stepped out of the spotlight this time around, offering the director’s chair to Rodney Rothman.

Coincidentally enough, Rothman was one of the three directors on Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the Oscar-winning animated feature produced by Lord and Miller. Production Weekly also reports Rothman wrote the script for 24 Jump Street alongside Lizzie Molyneaux and Wendy Molyneux, sisters that have written for Bob’s Burgers.

The Jump Street franchise has been wildly successful for Sony, with 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street earning $201.6 million and $331.3 million, respectively.

The movie is in “active development” and has yet to receive a release date.

