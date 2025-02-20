3 Keanu Reeves Movies That Prove He’s The Best Action Star 

Whether it’s in the ‘80s, ‘90s, or the 2000s Keanu Reeves has always delivered legendary performances in iconic films. Having made his breakthrough in 1984 with the science-fiction comedy films Bill & Ted, he has since starred in record-breaking films, not once, not twice, but over and over again. From proving he can handle dramatic roles in The Devil’s Advocate and The Gift to making our hearts race in romantic films like The Lake House and Sweet November he is one of our most versatile actors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keanu Reeves’ filmography varies from independent films to big-budget blockbusters showcasing his range, with his most recent notable role being the lead of the John Wick franchise. Across four films, the John Wick series has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and has become a staple of the action genre. This is nothing new for Reeve, having starred in numerous record-breaking and action-packed films. With over 70 films to his name, we revisit three action films that you may have overlooked or forgotten, but which his action star bona fides are built on.

Point Break

Before The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves established himself as an action hero with Point Break. The film stars Reeves as an undercover FBI agent who is tasked with investigating the identities of a group of bank robbers while he develops a complex relationship with the group’s leader (Patrick Swayze). Directed by Kathryn Bigelow the film made over $83 million and has since gained a cult following. The film not only delivers exciting action but also explores themes of adrenaline and loyalty with a compelling story at its heart.

Reeves’ role as Johnny Utah gives us a more grounded and emotional character rather than just a tough cop. His on-screen chemistry with Swayze along with the relationships and conflicts in the film makes it feel personal and compelling. But that’s not to say the action is lacking. Reeves learned how to surf in order to perform most of his stunts, something he has continued to do in his films ever since. The film is not just about crime and surfing; it’s about adrenaline and how far people are willing to go for it. From thrilling bank robbery scenes to dangerous gunfights in the sky during a skydive, Point Break keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Speed

Directed by Jan de Bont in his directorial debut, Speed stars Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and Dennis Hopper. Reeves plays Jack Traven, an LAPD officer tasked with preventing a bomb from exploding on a moving bus, while Bullock stars as Annie Porter, a passenger who unexpectedly becomes involved in the mission. The film made over $300 million at the box office with a budget of around $35 million, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1994. Considered to be one of the greatest action films of the ‘90s, Speed once again established Reeves’ status as an action star.

His portrayal of Jack, an experienced police officer who finds himself in an extraordinary situation, was well received by both critics and fans alike. Unlike the stereotypical action heroes at the time, Reeves’ portrayal of Jack was different. He played the character as an intelligent and calm cop, bringing a much-needed fresh perspective to the role. Reeves once again performed most of his stunts in the film and unlike a lot of action films, Speed used a significant amount of practical effects making the action feel more intense and realistic. Reeves’ and Bullocks incredible on-screen chemistry was also widely praised. Blending action, comedy and drama, the film offers something for everyone.

47 Ronin

One of Reeves’ most underrated films, this historical action is a fictional account of the forty-seven rōnin a real-life group of masterless samurai in 18th-century Japan. Starring Reeves as Kai a half-Japanese, half-English outcast raised by demons who later joins the group of samurai to avenge their fallen lord. A visually stunning action film, 47 Ronin sees Reeves take on yet another action role with a heartbreaking story at its center. His performance as Kai, a man struggling for acceptance by his own people is truly moving. His calm and quiet aura proves that action heroes don’t have to be loud or aggressive to leave a lasting impression.

47 Ronin features practical stunts with Reeves having trained in samurai swordplay making it a perfect mix of action and storytelling. The choreographed fight scenes combined with supernatural elements take the film to another level. With the addition of special effects, supernatural creatures and stunning cinematography the fight scenes are truly captivating. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release the film is a perfect example of a unique action movie bringing traditional Japanese fighting styles to Hollywood.