John Wick Collides With Ana de Armas in Bone-Crunching Ballerina Featurette

During this weekend’s huge CCXP event in São Paulo Brazil, Lionsgate had an extra surprise for fans of the John Wick universe, sharing a brand-new featurette for the Ballerina film. Originally teased in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, where a Ruska Roma-trained ballerina is prominently teased, the film follows Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina who also happens to be a trained assassin who is determined to get justice for her slain family. When deciding to explore this story in a a feature film, the John Wick team knew they couldn’t exactly enlist a classically trained dancer with no acting experience. The new featurette shows off her action chops as well as the intense training she had to endure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As made clear in the first trailer released earlier this year, Ballerina takes viewers back in the timeline of John Wick, setting itself in-between John Wick: Chapter 4 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. Get a bone-breaking first look at the action below!

Keanu Reeves Comes Face to Face with Ana de Armas in Ballerina

Initially, the project was set to release this year but was pushed back nearly an entire year because they needed to perform reshoots. This led to apprehension from fans because that’s usually not a good sign, however, de Armas eased concerns in an interview with Collider. “All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It’s really spectacular.”

The Blonde actress is reuniting with Keanu Reeves for the first time since 2015’s Knock Knock for Ballerina which also brings back Ian McShane as Winston. Additionally, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Byrne, and the late Lance Reddick also star. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing the film from Thunder Road Films / 87Eleven Entertainment.

Aside from Ballerina, the John Wick universe is expanding with another project that Reeves has signed on to do: an anime. The series will be a prequel that promises to answer a question fans have wondered since the beginning. Despite John Wick: Chapter 4 ending with Wick’s body being buried, fans have clamored for yet another film.

John Wick director and co-creator Chad Stahleski addressed how a fifth film could be made, but they have concerns about ruining it. Last year, Peacock released The Continental, a miniseries focusing on a young Winston played by Colin Woodell that McShane heavily criticized.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 6th, 2025.