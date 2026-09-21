3 Years Later, Russell Crowe Teases Follow-Up to His Underrated Horror Movie (That Set Up 199 Sequels)

Russell Crowe’s filmography is a storied one, especially by modern Hollywood standards. With a slew of true classics under his belt, like Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind, he’s been the star of countless great movies from Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World to L.A. Confidential, and even Man of Steel. Across all his movies, though, Crowe has never actually reprised his role as a character and appeared in a sequel. That said, the actor has confirmed in a new interview that he’s been approached to return to one of his most recent movies, and for fans who saw the breadcrumbs that movie left behind, it would be perfect.

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Speaking with in a new interview, Crowe opened up about the form that sequels used to take in Hollywood and why it became the reason he’s avoided them. That said, he made sure to note that the potential for a return to 2023’s The Pope’s Exorcist has been brought to him, and there’s a reason he might actually do it. “There are certain characters where I’ve been approached about a sequel, like Gabriele Amorth in The Pope’s Exorcist,” Crowe said. “They want to do another one of those, and that’s such a rich character who wrote 12 books about his experiences, and we’ve only just scratched the surface. So that would be interesting to do.”

Russell Crowe Teases Pope’s Exorcist Sequel

Though The Pope’s Exorcist arrived to mixed reviews back in 2023, the film was a box office success. Produced on a budget of $18 million, the film would go on to gross over $77 million globally and became the #1 movie on Netflix for over a week when it made its streaming premiere. In the film, Crowe plays real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, who founded the International Association of Exorcists in 1990 and has written multiple books on the subject.

Those who watched The Pope’s Exorcist, though, know that the film called its shot for the future in a way that few other movies have been able to match in the history of film. Though plenty of movies set up a sequel, the conclusion of The Pope’s Exorcist set up as many as 199 sequels, revealing a map of “evil sites” that needed to be consecrated by the titular character.

While opening up about sequels, Crowe called his disinterest in them for the first part of his career, saying it “definitely was conscious for the first 20 or 30 years” and had everything to do with sequels simply being a financial decision rather than a story one. He added: “So it was always negative, but that’s since changed dramatically, where some of the sequels have gone on to be iconic or legendary over and above the original film. I’m not as closed to it now as I was.”

The trouble with a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist is that the subgenre of possession movies is a fickle one across horror, with a handful of tentpole movies that have come to fully define it (mostly The Exorcist), making every movie afterward feel like a poor facsimile. To that end, if a sequel gets made, it should try to find a way to differentiate itself, while also leaning on the fact that Crowe’s performance as a spectacularly silly character was one of its most endearing qualities.