The Pope's Exorcist Star Russell Crowe Teases Concept Could Become a Trilogy

It looks like there may be plenty more horrifying adventures for the Pope's Exorcist in the future. Last year, director Julius Avery's The Pope's Exorcist made a bit of a splash in theaters, earning over $77 million on a budget of just $18 million. Shortly after that, Sony and Screen Gems began development on a sequel to the Russell Crowe vehicle. There has been little talk about a second Pope's Exorcist since then, but Crowe is confident that ball will begin rolling again soon.

Speaking to The Six O'Clock Show, Crowe was asked about the future of The Pope's Exorcist. He explained that the original plan was actually to create an entire trilogy of films, and he still wants to do that. The only issue at the moment is a changing of the guard at the studio, which has kept things from moving forward as quickly as initially planned.

"Well that's in discussion at the moment," Crowe began. "The producers originally got the kick off from the studio not just for one sequel but for two. But there's been a change of studio heads at the moment, so that's going around in a few circles. But very definitely, man. We set that character up that you could take him out and put him into a lot of different circumstances. And remember, the man that's based on, Gabriele Amorth, he wrote 12 books. So we have more than enough source material to do one or two more of those films. But that probably won't be until next year."

That last bit is certainly the most exciting for fans of The Pope's Exorcist. According to Crowe, things will get moving again as soon as next year, which could mean that we aren't too far away from seeing Father Amorth back on the big screen.

The Pope's Exorcist also does a good job of setting itself up for sequels, as the film ends with Gabriele learning that the demonic location he had been dealing with throughout the story was actually just one of 100 around the globe. That set him and his new partner on a quest to go stop more evil from spreading to our world, leaving things completely wide open for sequels.

Are you hoping to see more Pope's Exorcist movies in the future? Let us know in the comments!