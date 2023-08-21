The Pope's Exorcist: Russell Crowe's New Horror Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Russell Crowe's latest movie has quickly become a hit on Netflix.
Russell Crowe's newest movie, The Pope's Exorcist, was met with middling reviews when it was released in theaters earlier this year. It earned a modest $76 million at the box office, easily making some money with budget of around $18 million. Still, it clearly wasn't a hit on a lot of people's radars. That changed last week when The Pope's Exorcist made its way to Netflix in the United States.
The Screen Gems horror film has been something of an instant hit on Netflix since its August arrival. The Pope's Exorcist rose to the very top spot of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list within days of its streaming debut.
The film passed one of Netflix's own original hits for the number one spot on the movie streaming charts, topping the Gal Gadot-starring Heart of Stone, which was just released earlier this month.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Pope's Exorcist
"The Vatican's chief exorcist uncovers an evil unlike any he's ever faced when he investigates the possession of a boy living at an ancient Spanish abbey."
2. The Monkey King
"A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons gods – and his own ego – along the way."
3. Heart of Stone
"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon."
4. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
5. Untold: Hall of Shame
"Examine one of sports' biggest steroid scandals via interviews with the head of BALCO lab, athletes suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs and more."
6. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."
7. Despicable Me
"A villainous mastermind's plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead."
8. A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case
"When a 5-year-old girl falls from her father's apartment, her mother embarks on a quest for justice – and is put under the national spotlight."
9. Untold: Johnny Football
"This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself."
10. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."