The Pope's Exorcist: Russell Crowe's New Horror Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Russell Crowe's newest movie, The Pope's Exorcist, was met with middling reviews when it was released in theaters earlier this year. It earned a modest $76 million at the box office, easily making some money with budget of around $18 million. Still, it clearly wasn't a hit on a lot of people's radars. That changed last week when The Pope's Exorcist made its way to Netflix in the United States.

The Screen Gems horror film has been something of an instant hit on Netflix since its August arrival. The Pope's Exorcist rose to the very top spot of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list within days of its streaming debut.

The film passed one of Netflix's own original hits for the number one spot on the movie streaming charts, topping the Gal Gadot-starring Heart of Stone, which was just released earlier this month.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!