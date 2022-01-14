✖

Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o are set to lead a team of secret agents in Simon Kinberg's upcoming action film The 355, but fans are unfortunately going to have to wait quite a while to see it. Universal Pictures initially set the film for release on January 15, 2021, but the pandemic's effect on movie theaters has altered those plans significantly. On Monday, Universal announced that that The 355 would be delayed, which comes as no surprise given the current movie landscape. What is surprising, however, is that the movie has been pushed back by an entire year.

The 355 will now open on January 14, 2022, 364 days after its initial release date. This may be even more frustrating for fans that have been following along with the film's entire production, as the rights to make it were first published by Universal back in 2018.

Chastain and Nyong'o star as two members of the five-woman spy team, and they're joined by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan. The 355 also stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.

You can check out the official synopsis for The 355 below.

"When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed."

Kinberg directs The 355 from a script he co-wrote alongside Rebeck. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael produce for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt.

There has already been a trailer for The 355 released online, so folks can see what awaits them when the film does officially premiere. That debut date is just going to be a lot further off than many had expected.

Are you looking forward to The 355?