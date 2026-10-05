36 Years Later, One of the Worst Video Game Action Movies was Redeemed by One Actor – and You Can Stream It for Free Right Now

Decades before Hollywood finally discovered how to make good video game adaptations with movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and TV shows like The Last of Us, studios attempted to tap into the popularity of video games by throwing millions of dollars at some of the biggest hits from Nintendo and Sega without getting much in return. From an inability to develop a solid storyline to some terrible special effects, a good video game movie appeared to be an impossible feat in the early 1990s, and one such movie was based on one of the biggest arcade fighting games of all time – but ended up being one of the biggest movie flops of the decade. Now, Street Fighter is headed to free streaming for anyone who wants to remind themselves of just how much the first big screen iteration of the franchise missed the mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Street Fighter are gearing up for the release of a brand new movie starring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Curtis Jackson, and Jason Momoa on October 16 which looks to be fully embracing the colorful characters of the franchise and promises to be a worthy rival for the recent Mortal Kombat movies in the fighting game adaptation arena. While early reactions seem to be praising the new iteration for its nostalgic ridiculousness, back in 1994 it was the overblown campiness of the original movie that sent into crashing to a 18% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and equally poor 20% from audiences. Yet despite being terrible to the point of being so bad its good, the film was also a hugh financial success, turning a $35 million budget into a $99 million worldwide gross which was heavily propped up by a strong international performance.

Behind the Scenes Chaos and an Unforgettable Star Turn

The version of Street Fighter released 32 years ago had one similarity with the new movie in that it brought together a cast with some well-known names of the time including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Raul Julia, Simon Callow, and Ming-Na Wen. However, one of its biggest downfalls was ignoring the arcade game’s core tournament principle with writer/director Steven E. de Souza instead having Van Damme’s Colonel Guile taking on an action-packed rescue mission in the nation of Shadaloo. This in itself may not have been a bad thing, but the combination of corny dialogue, paper-thin plot, and over-the-top bad action conspired to ruin any chance the film had of pleasing both those familiar with the game and newcomers to the franchise. The well-documented delays in filming caused by Van Damme’s personal issues at the time, and the chaos of most of the cast having just a crash course in martial arts training ensured that Street Fighter was destined to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

However, for all its flaws, there is one performance in the film that helped to give the film its cult status and implores anyone to watch it at least once while it is available to stream for free on Tubi. That is the completely bonkers camp turn by Raul Julia as General M. Bison. There are some movies that have been saved by actors completely embodying the role they have been cast in, and while he could not do that, Julia’s tour-de-force appearance in the movie became a masterclass of how to be a theatrical pantomime villain. At the time, Julia was in the middle of a battle with terminal stomach cancer and looking a lot frailer than when appearing as Gomez Addams in two Addams Family movies just a couple of years earlier, yet he managed to still steal the show from all of his costars in a role he played for his children, who were huge fans of the Street Fighter games. That may be the only reason to seek out the movie while it is available on free streaming before checking out the new iteration in cinemas and find out how David Dastmalchian fares as Bison.