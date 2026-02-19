10 Best Video Game Movies Of All Time (& 8 Were Made in the Last Decade)

In a recent issue of Empire Magazine, Louise Blain, Creative Lead at Blumhouse Games, noted a significant cultural shift in how interactive media is translated to the screen, stating, “We are now in a world where the words ‘video-game adaptation’ aren’t said scornfully anymore.” This sentiment reflects a transformative era where the industry has largely shed the curse of video game movies, which are now profitable. However, commercial success does not always equate to critical prestige, as exemplified by A Minecraft Movie. Despite amassing a staggering $961 million at the global box office to become the second-highest-grossing video game film in history, the production was met with a lukewarm 46% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This disparity underscores a recurring trend where massive intellectual properties can draw crowds through brand recognition alone, even when the narrative is flawed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In recent years, video game adaptations have flourished in the television front of the entertainment industry, as shows such as Arcane, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Fallout have become critical darlings and audience hits. When it comes to movies, though, the improvement we’ve seen is still not enough to make the good examples abundant. Consequently, assembling a definitive list of the ten best video game movies remains a challenging endeavor that requires a degree of leniency toward flawed productions.

10) Warcraft

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Released in 2016, Warcraft struggled to win over Western critics. Directed by Duncan Jones, the adaptation attempted to condense decades of dense Blizzard lore into a single conflict between humans led by Anduin Lothar (Travis Fimmel) and the Orcish Horde. Critically, the movie was panned for its impenetrable narrative and uneven pacing, resulting in a low 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the production remains notable for its ambitious use of motion-capture technology to bring the orcs to life, providing a level of visual fidelity that few other adaptations have matched. This dedication to the aesthetic of the game helped the film earn over $439 million globally, with a record-breaking performance in China that saved it from being a financial disaster. While the script lacks the depth of the source material, Warcraft earns its place on this list through its sheer technical ambition and its refusal to shy away from the high-fantasy stakes of its origins.

9) Five Nights at Freddy’s

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Produced by Blumhouse, Five Nights at Freddy’s stars Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a security guard navigating a derelict family entertainment center haunted by murderous animatronics. From a critical perspective, Five Nights at Freddy’s was largely dismissed for its reliance on lore-heavy exposition and a lack of traditional scares, resulting in a 33% rating from reviewers. Nevertheless, the movie was an undeniable phenomenon, grossing $297 million on a modest $20 million budget. This financial triumph was driven by a deep respect for the source material, with the production also using practical animatronics from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create an immersive atmosphere that resonated with players. Although the storytelling is often disjointed and caters almost exclusively to the established fandom, the film’s ability to capture the specific claustrophobic dread of the original game makes it a standout entry in the modern video game adaptations.

8) Resident Evil

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

The original 2002 Resident Evil served as the foundation for one of the most prolific franchises in the history of video game cinema. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film follows Alice (Milla Jovovich) as she navigates a subterranean research facility overrun by the T-virus. Critics at the time were unimpressed by the departure from the survival horror roots of the PlayStation games, often citing the generic action beats and lack of character development as major flaws. Despite these critiques and a mediocre 36% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie succeeded by establishing a techno-horror aesthetic that felt distinct from other zombie films of the era. This creative direction resonated with audiences, leading to a worldwide gross of $103 million and spawning five sequels. While it is certainly a product of its time—complete with early 2000s nu-metal and rudimentary CGI—Resident Evil’s commitment to its own internal logic and Jovovich’s commanding performance ensure its status as a foundational, if flawed, cult classic.

7) Mortal Kombat (1995)

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

For many years, the 1995 adaptation of Mortal Kombat was considered the gold standard for how to bring a fighting game to the big screen. The narrative centers on Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) as they participate in a supernatural tournament to decide the fate of Earthrealm. Director Paul W. S. Anderson leaned into the campy, high-energy spirit of the arcade original, resulting in a film that felt like an earnest homage rather than a cynical cash-in. While critics pointed out the thin plot and dated special effects, the movie’s iconic soundtrack and impressive fight choreography earned it $122 million at the box office. This success was significant because it proved that a video game movie could be a legitimate hit without alienating its core audience. Although the 2021 reboot offered better visual effects, the 1995 version remains on this list for its superior pacing and its ability to capture the vibrant energy of the early 1990s gaming scene.

6) Gran Turismo

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Based on a remarkable true story rather than a fictional narrative within the game, 2023’s Gran Turismo provided a fresh perspective on the racing genre. The film follows Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a teenage gamer whose skills in the simulator earn him a spot as a real-life professional driver under the mentorship of Jack Salter (David Harbour). In the movie, director Neill Blomkamp utilized sophisticated camera work and sound design to mimic the interface of the game, creating a visceral sense of speed that bridged the gap between virtual and physical reality. Critically, the movie performed better than most of its peers, earning a 65% approval rating for its strong performances and engaging underdog story. While the script follows a somewhat predictable sports movie template, the film’s commitment to technical accuracy and its genuine emotional stakes elevate it above generic racing films.

5) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

As one of the highest-grossing films of all time, the 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie turned Nintendo into a dominant force in Hollywood. The animated feature follows Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) as he teams up with Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) to rescue his brother Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) from the villainous Bowser (voiced by Jack Black). Despite its immense box office haul of over $1.36 billion, critics were polarized, with many arguing that the film prioritized Easter eggs and visual spectacle over a substantive plot, leading to an unfair 59% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, the animation by Illumination is vibrant and meticulously detailed, successfully translating the whimsical physics of the Mushroom Kingdom into a cinematic environment. In addition, the film’s success stems from its broad appeal, offering enough nostalgia for adult gamers while remaining accessible to a new generation of children. While it may not be a narratively complex masterpiece, its role in bringing a beloved icon to life with such technical precision makes it an essential entry in the genre.

4) Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

By opting for a noir-inspired mystery rather than a traditional battle-focused narrative, Pokémon Detective Pikachu brought the world of Pocket Monsters to life with unexpected charm and realism. The 2019 film follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) as he teams up with a wisecracking Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) to solve the disappearance of his father in Ryme City. The production design is a masterclass in world-building, seamlessly integrating Pokémon into an urban environment that feels lived-in and tangible. Critics were generally positive, awarding the film a 68% score for its imaginative visuals and Reynolds’ comedic timing, while the global box office reached a solid $433 million. This success was pivotal because it demonstrated that video game adaptations could venture into different genres while still honoring the essence of the IP. While the third act descends into a somewhat generic CGI spectacle, the relationship between Tim and his partner remains the heart of Pokémon Detective Pikachu, providing a blueprint for how to handle a massive media franchise with sincerity.

3) The Angry Birds Movie 2

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

In a surprising turn of events, the 2019 sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 surpassed its predecessor in every measurable way, becoming one of the best-reviewed video game movies to date. The plot follows Red (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) as he forms an unlikely alliance with the green pigs to stop a common threat from a mysterious third island. Unlike the first film, which struggled to justify its existence, the sequel leans into a frantic, slapstick comedy style reminiscent of classic Looney Tunes. This shift in tone earned it a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its inventive gags and improved animation quality. Although it was a moderate commercial success with $154 million worldwide, its value lies in its creative ambition within the confines of a simple mobile game premise.

2) Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy has become the defining success story of the modern video game movie era by prioritizing character chemistry and fan feedback. Beginning with the 2020 original and continuing through the 2024 third installment, the series follows the titular hero (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he battles the eccentric Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). The franchise is perhaps most famous for the “Ugly Sonic” redesign, where the studio delayed the first film to fix the character’s appearance based on audience outrage. This transparency paid dividends, as all three films have been major hits, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earning a series-high 86% critical rating and over $492 million at the box office. Furthermore, the introduction of Shadow (voiced by Keanu Reeves) in the third film added a necessary layer of emotional weight to the series, proving that these movies can evolve alongside their audience.

1) Werewolves Within

Image courtesy of IFC Films

Standing at the absolute summit of the genre is Werewolves Within, a 2021 horror-comedy that utilized the social deduction premise of a Ubisoft VR title to create a brilliant whodunnit. Directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff, the film follows a new forest ranger (Sam Richardson) and a postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) as they investigate a series of murders in a snowbound small town. The production is a triumph of ensemble acting and sharp writing, earning a staggering 86% critical approval rating—the highest for video game film adaptations. By focusing on the paranoia and interpersonal friction of its eccentric cast, the film captures the “feel” of a multiplayer gaming session better than many big-budget action films. While its financial performance was limited by its day-and-date digital release, Werewolves Within‘s legacy remains unparalleled by showing that a great video game adaptation simply needs a fundamental understanding of what makes their source material engaging, instead of big budgets and blockbuster special effects.

Which of these celebrated video game movies do you believe truly captured the soul of the digital experience? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!