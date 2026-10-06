38 Years Ago, Michael Keaton Had Just 17 Minutes on Screen in This Fantasy Comedy & Now It Is Haunting the HBO Max Streaming Chart

There are some characters that are instantly recognisable to audiences despite not being part of a franchise constantly releasing new movies. Some of them are so iconic that they don’t even need much screen time to become a pop culture phenomenon that passes down the generations. With Halloween approaching, audiences are turning to streaming to find their spooky playlists and one fan-favorite has already staked a claim on a spot in the HBO Max Top 10. Almost four decades since they dug their way out of the afterlife and into the hearts of viewers, this antagonist is still as popular as ever. In 1988, a year before he teamed up with Tim Burton to bring Batman to the big screen, Michael Keaton put his comedic abilities to good use as Beetlejuice, the bio-exorcist desperately attempting to get a free pass into the world of the living via the newly-deceased Maitlands.

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Beetlejuice tells the story of Adam and Barbara Maitland, who find themselves caught in a nightmare when they unexpectedly die in a freak accident. Returning home they discover themselves stuck between the house’s new owners, the Deetz’s, and the devious Betelguese as he attempts to manipulate any human in his orbit into speaking his name three times to release him from his bond to the afterlife. With a combination of imaginative designs, ghoulish jump-scares, and larger than life characters all wrapped in the iconic aesthetic that would become Burton’s signature over his career, Beetlejuice turned a modest $15 million budget into a $84.6 million box office. Impressively, this was mostly from its domestic release, with international distribution being very restricted at the time and the film relying on home media to find its way to a worldwide audience. Now, all these years later, streaming has brought Beetlejuice back into home again as the original movie scores an early win on the HBO Max chart in the run-up to Halloween.

The Ghost with the Most Refuses to be Exorcised

Fans speculated about the possibility of Michael Keaton and Tim Burton reuniting to bring Beetlejuice back to screens for another spooky adventure for decades, with every attempt – including a planned Hawaiian-based movie – coming apart long before making it into production. While the character did get his own kids TV show in 1989, as the years wore on it seemed that the time for a continuation of the franchise had passed. Then several years ago, rumors that Burton was looking to bring the team back together for another story of life and death were confirmed by the man himself and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was born. The sequel was released in cinemas in 2024, with Keaton being joined by returning stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara along with newcomers to the franchise including Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux. Despite a much higher $100 million budget, the belated sequel took over $452 million worldwide, giving a third movie a strong chance of happening.

Beetlejuice‘s return to the streaming chart is not unusual at this time of year as many classic Halloween favorites get their annual boost. The film’s blend of stop-motion animation and practical effects has ensured that the movie has remained almost ageless against some of its CGI-heavy peers. Burton’s love of using practical effects where possible is the reason why so many of his early movies hold up among today’s films, and Beetlejuice is probably one of the best examples of just how imaginative Burton is at his best. The film was a perfect storm of Burton’s direction and vision, with some ingenious writing and a cast that completely threw themselves into their roles, including Keaton’s manic turn as the titular spook and the late Catherine O’Hara in one of her several iconic roles from the late 80s and early 90s.

Is Beetlejuice on your Halloween watch list? Let us know in the comments.