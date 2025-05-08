Beetlejuice 3 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know

Following the triumphant return of Tim Burton’s bio-exorcist in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which haunted theaters in September 2024, the conversation has immediately, and perhaps inevitably, turned towards the prospect of a third spectral spectacle. The 2024 sequel reanimated a beloved 80s classic and carved out a significant new chapter, introducing fresh faces to the Netherworld alongside our favorite goths and ghosts, and more importantly, absolutely killed at the box office, making in an impressive $451 million worldwide against its $100 million budget, including a massive $111 million domestic opening weekend. In addition, critics were largely charmed by the 2024 return, with the film earning a solid 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. Praise centered on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s commitment to practical effects and the unwavering energy of its cast, which elevated a sequel that couldn’t fully escape the weight of the origins.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s phenomenal results convinced Warner Bros. that there’s palpable excitement for more manic energy from Michael Keaton and further gothic adventures for the Deetz family. So, while we wait for Beetlejuice 3, here’s everything we currently know about what might be next for the ghost with the most.

Is Beetlejuice 3 Officially Confirmed?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Netherworld telegraph has delivered the news: Beetlejuice 3 is officially in development. The confirmation came in April 2025 from the top brass at Warner Bros. Pictures, co-chairmen/CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. De Luca stated that conversations to bring back Beetlejuice were happening and development would begin “imminently,” adding that “the ink might not be dry on the deals yet.” At the time, Abdy echoed this enthusiasm. This means while a full production green light might still be pending the finalization of scripts and contracts, the studio is actively investing in creating a story for a third film.

This swift move from the studio marks a notable change in tune from director Tim Burton. Around the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in late 2024, Burton expressed some reluctance about immediately jumping into another sequel, even joking that he wouldn’t consider it for another 36 years. He noted the lengthy gap between the original 1988 film and its 2024 follow-up, suggesting such projects require patience. However, the undeniable success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which became Burton’s second highest-grossing film domestically, seemingly convinced Warner Bros. that the moment is ripe to say his name again.

When Will Beetlejuice 3 Be Released?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

As of now, no Ouija board has spelled out an official release date for Beetlejuice 3. With the project just entering development, these are still very early days. However, we can look at the timeline for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice for some ghostly guidance. That film took roughly two years from its development confirmation to its theatrical debut in September 2024. If a third installment were to follow a similar trajectory, audiences might be revisiting Winter River, Connecticut, or the bizarre landscapes of the Neitherworld, as early as the spring of 2027. This would keep the main creative team and cast potentially available and maintain the franchise’s current buzz.

Alternatively, Warner Bros. could make the best of an interesting milestone, as 2028 will mark the 40th anniversary of the original Beetlejuice. Releasing Beetlejuice 3 to coincide with this anniversary could be a fitting tribute to the film that started it all, while giving Burton and his crew more time to polish the threequel. Ultimately, the release will depend on several factors, including the satisfactory completion of a script that can lure the spirits back, and crucially, the alignment of the busy schedules of Burton and his in-demand cast.

Who Will Return for Beetlejuice 3?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The prospect of a Beetlejuice 3 happening relatively soon after its predecessor significantly boosts the chances of the key creative talents returning. At the forefront, of course, stands Michael Keaton as the titular bio-exorcist. Keaton has been incredibly enthusiastic about reprising the role, famously stating, “Oh yeah, I’d do it every year, yeah.” His performance in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was widely praised, and he shared that the experience, particularly the focus on practical effects, rekindled his love for filmmaking. Director Tim Burton’s involvement is equally crucial, as the Beetlejuice franchise is intrinsically linked to his unique gothic-whimsical style. A third film would notably mark Burton’s first-ever live-action movie trilogy, a significant milestone in his distinctive career.

Beyond the main ghost and his director, the Deetz family remains the heart of the story. Winona Ryder as the iconic Lydia Deetz and Jenna Ortega, who made a memorable debut as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid Deetz, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, are highly anticipated to return. Their intergenerational dynamic and continued navigation of the supernatural world would likely form a core part of any new narrative. Catherine O’Hara as the delightfully eccentric Delia Deetz would also be a welcome presence.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also expanded the ensemble with new characters like Rory (Justin Theroux), Lydia’s boyfriend, the afterlife detective Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe), and Beetlejuice’s formidable ex-wife Delores (Monica Bellucci). Given the fluid nature of life, death, and haunting in this universe, any of these characters could plausibly reappear to stir up more trouble or lend a ghoulish hand.

What’s Beetlejuice 3 About?

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

With Beetlejuice 3 only just materializing in the development ether, official plot details are currently as invisible as a well-behaved ghost. However, the ending of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and the expanded lore it introduced certainly leave several intriguing paths open for a new story.

The 2024 sequel concluded with a series of significant events and a rather unsettling final note for Lydia Deetz. After successfully rescuing her daughter from the nefarious teen ghost Jeremy and the perils of the Neitherworld, with Beetlejuice’s reluctant and self-serving help, Lydia narrowly avoided a forced marriage to the bio-exorcist himself. Astrid, having discovered her own psychic abilities and a knack for using the “Handbook for the Recently Deceased,” played a crucial role in voiding the marriage contract and banishing Beetlejuice back to the afterlife.

However, the final moments of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice delivered a classic Tim Burton curveball. Lydia experiences a vivid nightmare sequence in which Astrid marries a young man and gives birth, and the baby is a miniature Beetlejuice. Lydia then awakens, only to be briefly visited by the actual Beetlejuice before waking up again, leaving her and the audience to question his lingering influence. Writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar explained this was intentional, designed to show that “nothing in this world ever gets wrapped up in a bow” and to keep the door open for Beetlejuice’s return, implying his pursuit of Lydia continues. This ending directly sets up a potential conflict for a third film.

The full extent of Astrid’s newly awakened powers remains largely unexplored, so a third Beetlejuicethird film could see her further develop these abilities, perhaps even taking a more central role in navigating afterlife-related crises. The film also expanded the lore of the Neitherworld, introducing new locations like the Immigration Center, the Soul Train, and various afterlife “destinations” such as the Pearly Gates and the Fires of Damnation, as well as new roles like afterlife detectives. These elements offer a broader canvas for future adventures or misadventures.

What are you hoping to see in Beetlejuice 3? Let us know in the comments!