5 MCU Heroes Who Could Lead The Avengers in Doomsday & Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading towards its most ambitious storylines yet— even more so than the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. The Multiverse Saga kicked off in 2021 with the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ and will come to an end in the two-part climax in Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027). With the current Avengers team in flux and many core members either gone or taking on different roles, as well as the New Avengers team, the question of who will lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the greatest cosmic and multiversal threats is more pressing than ever. These upcoming films require a leader with strategic brilliance, unwavering courage, and the ability to unite a fractured group of heroes. As speculation about who will rise to the challenge is at a height after the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps, several key figures stand out as potential leaders to guide the Avengers through the next round of apocalyptic events.

Their past experiences, unique abilities, and established leadership qualities make these 5 candiates the perfect choices to take the reins and protect the MCU from ultimate destruction.

1. Reed Richards

Following the events of Fantastic Four: First Steps, Reed Richards is now firmly established in the MCU multiverse on Earth-828 as the brilliant leader of his family— The Fantastic Four. His intellect rivals any other in the Marvel Universe, including Bruce Banner and Tony Stark, and his strategic mind and ability to analyze complex situations under pressure make him an ideal candidate to lead the Avengers against the next great threat. Richards has a comic history characterized by making difficult decisions and finding creative solutions, often in the face of seemingly unbreatable odds. His scientific expertise would also be invaluable in understanding and navigating the mutliverse in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Beyond his intellect, Reed Richards has a long history with Victor von Doom, who is slated to be the antagonist in the upcoming Avengers films. If the MCU draws on the comics, the relationship between Reed and Victor will play a signficant role in the upcoming installment. Richards also has a natural inclination towards leadership and a deep-seated desire to protect the innocent. In the context of the MCU and lore established in First Steps, Reed has guided his own team through dangerous missions to protect the people of Earth for four years (eight, by the mid-credits scene). His experience, intellect, and dedication to the greater good is undeniable and are qualities the next leader of the Avengers needs to navigate the challenges of the upcoming sagas.

2. Bucky Barnes

The events of Thunderbolts* saw Bucky Barnes emerge as the leader of the new team— a team who now is branded as the New Avengers. This leadership role and title lends significant weight to his ability to lead all members of the Avengers in Doomsday and Secret Wars, not just the New Avengers. Bucky has a unique blend of military and strategic thinking, and his past as the Winter Soldier sharpened his tactical and espionage skills. Bucky’s experience in covert operations and his ability to adapt to changing circumstances would be invaluable in dealing with the unpredictable nature of impending multiversal threats.

Importantly, Bucky’s journey of redemption and his commitment to protecting others have shaped him into a compassionate and determined leader. He understands the cost of war and prioritizes the well-being of his team and innocent lives in a way that other leaders may not consider. As the established leader of the New Avengers and one the one character with the longest history in the MCU, Bucky could very well be the grounded and experienced leader the wider Avengers need in the face of cosmic chaos.

3. Sue Storm

Now that the Fantastic Four made their MCU debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue Storm established herself as more than just a supportive member of the team— she is a powerful and capable leader in her own right. Her mastery of force fields gives her defensive capabilities that few, if any, others in the MCU have. In Doomsday and Secret Wars, Sue’s ability to protect large groups and her intuitive would be essential.

But it is her forward-facing personality and empathetic nature that make her a strong contender for leading the Avengers. In First Steps, Sue is the politician of the group; she is the face of the team and the one who world leaders trust. Her experience as a leader in this way would be invaluable for the entire Avengers team. Her leadership style is more collaborative and she easily earns the trust of those she represents, making her the perfect person to unite heroes with diverse personalities and skill sets. With her confidence and ability to handle her impressive powers and the responsibility of being Earth-828’s defender, Sue Storm could become the unifying force for the fractured Avengers.

4. Wanda Maximoff

Despite her apparent sacrifice in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch’s unmatched power and established MCU history make her a wildcard who could potentially return as a leader in the upcoming sagas. Wanda’s connection to and control of chaos magic and her ability to manipulate reality on a massive scale would be instrumental tools in facing multiversal threats. Her past experiences, both as a hero, an anti-hero, and as someone who has been manipulated by forces larger than herself, have given her a unique perspective on the complexities of power and responsibility.

If Wanda were to return, her leadership style would likely be driven by a fierce determination to protect the innocent in a way she failed to do during the events of Multiverse of Madness, as well as a deep understanding of the potential for both good and destruction within herself and others. Her raw power, coupled with a potentially more controlled and mature perspective after destroying all copies of the Darkhold, could make her a fierce and unconventional choice to lead the Avengers into the heart of the multiverse.

5. Thor

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

As one of the MCU’s longest-serving and most powerful heroes and founding member of the Avengers, Thor has faced down cosmic threats that few others could comprehend. He has proven himself to be a king and a warrior, capable of leading armies and inspiring hope in the face of impossible odds. His experience throughout the Infinity Saga and his recent journey of self-discovery have given him a maturity and wisdom that would be invaluable as the leader of the Avengers.

Thor’s resilience and belief in the inherent good of mankind (and alien-kind) make him a beacon of hope that the Avengers will sorely need. He has lost nearly everything and still continues to fight for what is right. Thor’s growth since Infinity War and Endgame have shown a new, more grounded hero who could be the steady, experienced hand the Avengers need.

Who would you like to see lead The Avengers in the upcoming films? Let us know in the comments!