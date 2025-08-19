A Hilarious Marvel Debate Is Happening About a Fantastic Four Favorite (Which Side Are You On?)

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four: First Steps is officially in theaters, finally introducing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the iconic superhero team. The film embraces a distinct style directly inspired by the 1960s source material, complete with a retro-futuristic architecture and a sense of mid-century optimism. This comic-accurate approach extends to the new designs for the Fantastic Four heroes, including Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). While First Steps‘ throwback visuals have been widely praised, one specific design choice for Marvel’s First Family has unexpectedly sparked a massive and hilarious debate among fans across social media, forcing them to decide if they love or hate the new look for one of the team’s most beloved members.

The passionate discussion consuming the fandom centers entirely on the teeth of Ben Grimm, The Thing. First Steps made the deliberate choice to give the rock-skinned hero a set of very prominent, human-like teeth, a detail that immediately bothered some viewers who found it unsettling. The debate escalated when fans began circulating comparison images online, with one popular edit showing the exact same character design completely toothless, which many found to be equally, if not more, disturbing. This has led to a fierce but good-natured back-and-forth, with some defending the cinematic look, others arguing for the toothless visage, and a third faction proposing a middle-ground solution of smaller of less pronounced teeth.

The Thing’s dental status is a surprisingly complex topic with a long history in the comics. While many iconic artists like Jack Kirby often depicted Ben Grimm with a featureless mouth, others have consistently drawn him with a full set of chompers. The design choice in First Steps leans into the latter interpretation, using the teeth to help ground the character’s performance and allow Moss-Bachrach’s expressions to translate more clearly through the heavy CGI.

Ben Grimm’s (and the Thing’s Teeth) Will Return for Avengers: Doomsday

Regardless of which side of the dental divide fans land on, Ben Grimm’s new design is set to become a major fixture of the MCU’s future. The core cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps, including The Thing, is confirmed to play a significant role in the upcoming crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday. The film is positioned as the next major MCU epic, uniting heroes from across the multiverse to face a new, formidable threat. The groundwork for this conflict was laid in the post-credits scene of First Steps, which featured the arrival of the infamous Doctor Doom, who will be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

The stage has been set for a massive confrontation that will bring together the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, and heroes from Wakanda to battle Doctor Doom. The post-credits scene in First Steps provided a chilling tease of Doom’s intentions, showing the villain interacting with Reed and Sue’s super-powered son, Franklin Richards. This encounter takes place on Earth-828, the alternate universe where First Steps is set, strongly implying that Doom’s multiversal ambitions and his interest in Franklin’s immense power will be the catalyst that draws Marvel’s First Family into the larger conflict of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently playing in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

