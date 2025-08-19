MCU Star Teases How Fantastic Four Member’s Death Impacts Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios successfully launched a new cornerstone of its cinematic universe with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film that earned widespread critical acclaim. While First Steps‘ box office performance has been solid rather than spectacular, it is also on track to become the studio’s most profitable release of the year. The movie introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Marvel’s First Family, including Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), in a stylish retro-futuristic alternate timeline, telling a story that functions almost entirely on its own. Despite its standalone nature, First Steps’ most emotional and shocking moment is now confirmed to have significant consequences for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kirby revealing that the experience will directly impact Avengers: Doomsday.

“I’ve been thinking a lot doing Avengers and stuff about how someone that’s been through, in the space of basically a week, someone who has given birth and has died and come back to life… how a death experience like that would change you,” Kirby stated in an interview with MovieWeb. The actress is alluding to the climax of First Steps, where Sue Storm sacrifices herself to push the world-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) through a portal, saving Earth. She is then miraculously resurrected by the latent reality-warping power of her infant son, Franklin Richards. As Kirby’s comment makes clear, the profound trauma of dying and being brought back will fundamentally alter Sue Storm as a character and inform her actions as she enters the larger cosmic stage.

Does Avengers: Doomsday Have Space for a Sue Storm Arc?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The confirmation that Sue Storm’s death and rebirth will be a key part of her future is a compelling narrative hook, but it raises a practical question about how Avengers: Doomsday intends to explore it. The crossover is shaping up to be one of the largest event films in cinematic history, uniting heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. The already-announced cast list includes members of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and veterans from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films, with an expected final roster that could swell to nearly 60 characters. A film juggling that many heroes inevitably has to prioritize, leaving limited screen time for individual character arcs.

This is a structural challenge Marvel Studios has faced before. In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the narrative focus was primarily on key Avengers, particularly Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who received saga-concluding arcs. While other powerful heroes like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) or Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) played vital roles, their personal development was largely reserved for their own solo franchises. Doomsday will likely operate on a similar model, as the central conflict against Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and the collapse of the multiverse will demand the bulk of the runtime, forcing many character stories to the background.

This reality only makes a direct sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps more essential. Exploring Sue’s psychological state, her relationship with a son who can rewrite reality, and Reed Richards’ own struggle to process almost losing his wife are all storylines that deserve more space than a massive event film can provide. While Avengers: Doomsday can and should acknowledge the change in Sue Storm, the heavy lifting of that character work will need a dedicated movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently playing in theaters. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

