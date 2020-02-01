6 Billion Dollar Man Producer Teases the Project’s Status

News around The Six Billion Dollar Man has been hard to come by in recent months. But, Comicbook.com had the chance to talk to producer Sue Kroll about the project during an interview for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Our own Brandon Davis expressed some interest in how the film was going and noted that Travis Knight is poised to direct the project. At that moment, Kroll offered, “You just said, it’s Travis. You’ll have to stay tuned for that one.” Well, that confirms that the director is still leading the charge on the film’s front. A report from Variety came down about the project last year, but the studio has been mum on the developments since then.

The upcoming Warner Bros. film adaptation has run into quite a few snags in recent years. Mark Wahlberg has been attached to the project for a while, and looks to still be set to star in the film. Knight is coming off a delightful outing with Bumblebeee. The Transformers spinoff ended up really connecting with audiences after a few entries that saw a mixed reception. Kubo and the Two Strings also stands as a fun picture that a lot of fans really enjoyed from the director. Sue Kroll, Bill Gerber, and Steve Levinson are still on as producers. Bill DuBuque is still tasked with writing a script for the project.

Major developments have hit The Six Billion Dollar Man multiple times over the course of the last 24 months. First, Warner Bros. picked up the rights from The Weinstein Company. Director Damian Szifron left the project as well. That ended up being a big blow as the director had also been intimately involved with crafting the script as a co-writer. In the end, reports cited creative differences as the reason for the split. Now, the project shuffles on with the new crew in place.

Back in 2017, Wahlberg told Comicbook.com about the project, “We finally got the script for The Six Billion Dollar Man. Now that’s not your typical superhero because I will not put on a cape nor a spandex outfit, but the script is amazing. We’ve been developing it for quite some time and finally got it to where we want to go shoot the movie, so hopefully we will shoot in the fall.”