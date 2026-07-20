64 Years Later, Marvel Finally Confirms a Fan-Favorite Relationship for Avengers: Doomsday

The first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer offers up a lot of fun moments for MCU fans, but there was one moment that hinted at a pairing that has been in comics for 64 years now. The trailer does a good job of teasing things from the movie without really giving away much of the plot. It shows the Avengers meeting the Fantastic Four and the two groups teaming with the Wakandans for a mission, seemingly led by Thor. It also shows the mutants fighting the heroes, although the reason for this, or even the location where it happens, remains a mystery.

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However, it is the teaming of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Wakandans in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer that deserves a second look. The trailer clearly shows two groups breaking off, signified when the Invisible Woman nods and the next shot has Shuri giving her Wakandan salute. There are some big fight scenes, and it looks like Sue ended up sticking behind in what appears to be a dried-out Talokan and fighting alongside Namor, the Sub-Mariner.

The Invisible Woman and Namor Have a Complicated Relationship

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Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a weird relationship storyline between Namor and Shuri, but that ended with the two battling as enemies. Now, they seem to be reluctant allies as Earth faces its hardest test to date. However, the trailer shows that the Fantastic Four and Wakandans develop a relationship, and the two groups will end up teaming with Namor and the Talokans to face the oncoming threat. When the trailer shows the two sides breaking off, it seems that Sue remains behind with Namor, as Shuri leaves with others.

This could be an interesting predicament because Namor has always had a strong unrequited love for the Invisible Woman, and this is something that has come up more than once in the comics. Namor is a Golden Age hero from Timely Comics who was carried over to Marvel Comics, with his reintroduction coming in Fantastic Four #4 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Namor had amnesia, and Johnny helped him recover his memories. However, when Namor learned Atlantis had been ravaged by pollution and wars, he became antagonistic. There was only one person he seemed to have any sort of feelings for, and that was Sue.

Since that reintroduction, Namor has been a villain, an antihero, and a reluctant hero, but he has always maintained a respect and admiration for the Invisible Woman. Sue even went to him for a time after she left Reed Richards following Reed’s actions in the “Civil War” storyline. This is a popular comic book relationship, but it is also very polarizing, as Namor often comes across as a man who won’t take no for an answer, which is highly problematic today. How the MCU handles this remains to be seen.

If Sue and Namor fight side-by-side in Avengers: Doomsday, it will likely be best to keep them as allies and only hint at things from the comics, with possibly Namor showing admiration for the Invisible Woman. It could be humorous to show Reed Richards showing signs of jealousy, but that really needs to be the extent of the relationship between these characters. Namor and Sue together should offer some fun Easter eggs for Marvel Comics fans, but Avengers: Doomsday has too much going on to take it further than that.

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