Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Pre-Sale Date Revealed But There’s a Major Catch

Avengers: Doomsday is still five months away from its theatrical release, but Disney is preparing to start promoting the MCU release right now. The company is offering fans something special next week. The next big Avengers movie will see the incursions closing in on Earth, and characters from two other Earths will arrive to prepare for it. The movie is a highly anticipated release that will bring the Fantastic Four and X-Men into the MCU, and Marvel is using this huge event to push one of Disney’s new products. As a result, Disney will release advance tickets to the movie as early as next week, before Spider-Man: Brand New Day even comes out, but there is one catch.

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The Hollywood Reporter reported that Disney will release tickets for Avengers: Doomsday starting on July 20th. However, the catch is that these tickets will only be for the version of the movie screening at Infinity Vision theaters.

What Does Infinity Vision Offer for Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Disney wants to use the excitement of fans to sell people on its new way of watching movies. The tickets that will go on sale on July 20th will only be for select theater screens. When Warner Bros. locked down the deal that ensured Dune: Part Three would get released in all the IMAX theaters, Disney responded by creating its own Infinity Vision brand. Both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters on December 18th. Now, Disney is offering early ticket sales to anyone who is willing to try Infinity Vision, five months before the movie’s release date.

Disney will also offer Infinity Vision tickets for the re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25th. That movie, retitled Avengers: Endgame Encore, will include a custom introduction, additional footage added to the film, and an exclusive post-credits end tag that will connect to Avengers: Doomsday. However, this version of the movie and the extra footage will be available only on premium large formats, including Infinity Vision.

As for Infinity Vision, this is what Disney came up with to showcase Avengers: Doomsday and other future big-name releases when other studios have locked down IMAX screens. It was previously reported that Infinity Vision will take the spotlight off things like 4DX and Dolby screens. This seems to indicate that Disney will create its own certification process where theaters using Infinity Vision will get the stamp of approval from the studio. Disney will also push moviegoers to those theaters over others, making it something theater chains will want to invest in.

It seems the goal is to create a new submarket where Disney can get people into theaters to see its movies without worrying about IMAX, Dolby, or 4DX. According to the most recent numbers, Disney received over 7,500 applications from theater exhibitors wanting to get Infinity Vision certified. Deadline reported in April that there are 75 certified Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters in the United States, with about 300 more internationally. That number is expected to rise, especially with the demand for movies like Avengers: Doomsday.

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