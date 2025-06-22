7 Actors Who Were in Star Wars Movies Before They Were Famous

The Star Wars film franchise now encompasses eleven feature films that have spanned nearly half a century. It’s a rare cinematic achievement, and therefore, it’s not surprising that in addition to catapulting many actors into stardom, like Carrie Fisher, Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac (just to name a few), many actors we know and love today also were in the franchise in smaller roles. Though all these actors went onto to become famous in other projects, their roles in the Star Wars universe no doubt served as an important stepping stone on their path. Here are seven of the biggest stars who had humble beginnings in a galaxy far, far away.

1) Keira Knightley – The Phantom Menace

Before her breakout role in Pirates of the Caribbean, Oscar nominee Keira Knightley played Sabé, Queen Amidala’s handmaiden, decoy, and closest confidante. Though Knightley had limited screen time in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Sabé has been fleshed out since in other Star Wars media and become a fan favorite character. One that we want more of on screen, though getting Knightley to reprise her role now would be considerably more difficult than in 1999.

2) Rose Byrne – Attack of the Clones

Rose Byrne also spent some time in the service of Padmé Amidala on her journey to fame and success as her handmaiden Dormé in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Since then, Byrne has worked consistently in film and television, displaying an impressive range from her Emmy-nominated performance in the critically acclaimed crime drama series Damages to some of the biggest blockbuster comedies of the past fifteen years like Bridesmaids and Neighbors.

3) Dominic West – The Phantom Menace

Though Dominic West is now considered to be one of the most respected dramatic actors of his generation, his illustrious career began with a bit role as a Naboo Palace Guard in The Phantom Menace. From there, West went on to lead the acclaimed series The Wire and The Affair, and The Crown.

4) Joel Edgerton – Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith

Joel Edgerton had a slew of small roles before he landed the part as Young Owen Lars in Attack of the Clones, but playing Luke Skywalker’s uncle changed the actor’s career. He went on to reprise the role in Revenge of the Sith. Despite become a highly regarded actor and producer in the meantime, Edgerton returned to the Star Wars universe almost twenty years later as Owen Lars in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

5) Richard Armitage – The Phantom Menace

While Richard Armitage may be best known and beloved for his role as Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy, it’s not the only mega film franchise he’s appeared in. Over a decade before The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Richard Armitage cut his fantasy teeth on Naboo as a guard in The Phantom Menace (pictured in second from the right in the back of the photo).

6) John Ratzenberger – The Empire Strikes Back

Everybody knows John Ratzenberger’s name after playing Cliff on the legendary sitcom Cheers and his voice acting roles in Pixar films like Toy Story, Cars, and Monsters University. Yet, fans may not remember Ratzenberger was part of the Rebel Alliance. The actor played Rebel Force Major Derlin in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Derlin was the operations and security chief at the Aliiance’s Echo Base on Hoth and risked Luke Skywalker and Han Solo’s lives to protect those on the base. Even so, Derlin was a faithful asset to the Rebel Alliance serving in both the Battle of Hoth and Endor.

7) Sally Hawkins – The Phantom Menace

Nowadays, Sally Hawkins is a familiar face after her Oscar-nominated turn in The Shape of Water, along with her roles in major feature films Paddington 2, Wonka, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. But we don’t even see Hawkins’s face in The Phantom Menace. She was a background actor in the Freedom Day celebration scene. Hawkins’s role was so blink and you miss it, she confessed to Conan O’Brien that she never watched the film herself.

