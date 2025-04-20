Star Wars Reveals First Look at Poe Dameron’s Return in Force Awakens Prequel

Star Wars Celebration 2025 has been chock full of exciting news and sneak peeks into upcoming content based in the galaxy far, far away. At the Lucasfilm Publishing panel, held on Friday April 18th, a new comic featuring fan-favorite character Poe Dameron was announced. Published by Dark Horse Comics, the four-issue series, entitled Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories — Codebreaker, will be written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Marc Yarza, Jose Marzan Jr., and Nicola Righi. Codebreaker #1 is set for a release on April 30th, ahead of the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The series will feature Poe — the Resistance’s most daring X-wing pilot — and his trusty droid BB-8 on a vital mission to investigate First Order tech that is being used to intercept and decode messages sent between members of the Resistance. Poe will face many challenges along the way, including a First Order TIE fighter pilot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A first look at the cover art and comic panels for Codebreaker shows Poe and BB-8 in the middle of intense action one can only find in the Star Wars universe.

Poe Dameron Takes Center Stage in a Solo Comic Miniseries

Poe Dameron, brought to life by Oscar Isaac in the sequel trilogy, bursts onto the scene in the first installment of the sequel films, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. More than just a skilled flyer, Poe is a commander under General Leia Organa full of unwavering courage, with a fierce commitment to the fight against the menacing First Order. Poe’s quick wit and easy charm provide moments of levity amidst the galaxy-spanning conflict. His inseparable bond with the adorable astromech droid, BB-8, quickly cemented both as standout favorites throughout the trilogy.

Initially entrusted with the crucial mission of locating the elusive Luke Skywalker, Poe’s path soon intertwines with the destinies of Rey and Finn, forging a dynamic central trio that drives the new saga forward. As the trilogy unfolds, Poe’s journey moves beyond the cockpit. He grapples with the weight of leadership, navigating the complexities of strategic planning, and the painful realities of sacrifice. From leading audacious assaults against formidable foes to facing the consequences of his sometimes-reckless bravery, Poe’s character arc offers a compelling exploration of heroism that extends far beyond exceptional piloting skills. He evolves from a confident flyboy into a more seasoned, thoughtful, and ultimately indispensable leader within the Resistance.

Poe’s appeal, much like Han Solo in the original trilogy, lies in his blend of roguish charm and genuine heroism. He’s not a Jedi with mystical powers, but a relatable figure whose bravery stems from his unwavering belief in the Resistance cause and his loyalty to his friends. His interactions with Finn, initially full of humorous banter, develop into a deep camaraderie, highlighting his capacity for connection. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, Poe maintains a sense of hope and determination, inspiring those around him. His journey showcases the evolution of a skilled individual learning to shoulder greater responsibility, making him a compelling and integral part of Star Wars lore. He embodies the spirit of the Rebellion, fighting for freedom with skill, heart, and an undeniable swagger.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories — Codebreaker will be available on April 30th.