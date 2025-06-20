7 Great Monster Movies Nobody Talks About

From a Norwegian found-footage mockumentary to James Gunn’s small town horror flick, these brilliant monster movies have been all but forgotten by mass audiences. Despite having notable names attached, being of excellent quality, and exploring interesting and unique storylines, these monster movies haven’t been given the recognition they deserve. It would be brilliant for these movies to receive more attention, putting their monsters back in the spotlight, and reminding audiences why they were once terrified and amazed by these unbelievable creatures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many more brilliant monster movies than can be included on this list, including the likes of Frank Darabont’s The Mist, Santiago Menghini’s No One Gets Out Alive, and Bong Joon Ho’s The Host. However, it’s lesser-known movies such as Brain Damage, Spring, and Monsters, among others, that deserve more praise. These monster movies brought something new to the table, so it’s a shame they haven’t had more recognition.

7) Trollhunter (2010)

The found-footage format has regularly been a popular one to be used in monster movies and horror films, giving them realistic and believable textures that immerse audiences completely. This was put into practice perfectly in 2010’s Trollhunter, a Norwegian dark fantasy film starring relatively unknown actors as students who set out to make a documentary about a suspected bear poacher who actually hunts down immense trolls. Not dissimilar from 1999’s The Blair Witch Project, Trollhunter uses an intimate narrative and innovative visual effects, even on a shoestring budget, to make its monsters even more terrifying.

6) Brain Damage (1988)

Not your typical monster movie, 1988’s Brain Damage, developed by horror comedy legend Frank Henenlotter, tells the story of Brian (Rick Hearst), a young man who becomes the host of an English-speaking parasite that uses an addictive fluid to control Brian and manipulate him into feeding on human brains to keep the creature alive. Perhaps a commentary on substance abuse and sexuality, Brain Damage may not have the best special effects or acting talent, but it still explores interesting themes all but unique for a monster movie. Brain Damage has a large cult following, but deserves more mainstream attention.

5) Spring (2014)

Directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have become well-known recently for delivering some of the best TV episodes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before that, they excelled at delivering indie-style sci-fi horror flicks, including 2014’s Spring. Spring stars Lou Taylor Pucci and Nadia Hilker as Evan and Louise, the latter of whom is revealed to be a 2000-year-old shape-shifting mutant who gets pregnant to revitalize herself and evolve. At this movie’s heart is the theme of love, however, which ultimately convinces Louise to sacrifice herself for Evan, contributing to a heartfelt and tender narrative, despite its grotesque tones.

4) Colossal (2016)

Black comedy and monster horror often go hand-in-hand, and 2016’s Colossal puts this into practice, helmed by Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. Colossal cleverly uses its comedy to make its emotional undertones even more tragic, as Hathaway’s Gloria, an unemployed writer, somehow manifests a giant monster that imitates her in Seoul while she struggles with alcoholism and an abusive colleague. It’s weird and unexpected, delivering a touching and poignant story with a surprising ending, Colossal garnered only $4.5 million at the global box office, but the cast’s acclaimed performances and the monster movie’s themes mean it deserves much more attention.

3) Slither (2006)

Before James Gunn took on the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad, his directorial debut focused on a small town in South Carolina that becomes the site of an infestation from a malevolent alien parasite. Slither pays homage to comedy horrors from the 1980s, and this low-budget, B-movie style makes it even more grounded, entertaining, and surprising. Slither isn’t afraid to be ugly, so if you’re squeamish, it probably isn’t for you. However, performances from Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Michael Rooker, and visually striking special effects make Slither one of Gunn’s most memorable movies.

2) Monsters (2010)

Some of the best monster movies barely feature the creatures themselves, and 2010’s Monsters is one of the strongest examples of this. Written and directed by Gareth Edwards in his debut, before Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, Monsters starred Scoot McNairy as photographer Andrew, who is sent to collect his employer’s daughter, Whitney Able’s Samantha, and bring her safely through the “Infected Zone,” where aliens reside. Grounded and raw with believable visual effects and beautiful creatures, Monsters is one of cinema’s strongest monster movies, but hasn’t had its time in the spotlight.

1) Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield might be the most talked-about monster movie on this list, but it still deserves its place, as it never really received the recognition it truly deserved. Directed by Matt Reeves before he would go on to mainstream success with the Planet of the Apes franchise and The Batman, Cloverfield also used the found-footage format to drop audiences in New York City on the night of a giant monster attack. Exploring an original monster attacking complex characters with the backbone of a very believable concept, Cloverfield, despite spawning spiritual sequels, also produced by J. J. Abrams, is still considered the strongest of its franchise.

What are your favorite monster movies that you think need more recognition? Let us know in the comments!