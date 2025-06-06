7 Most Controversial Changes Marvel Made for Their Disney+ Shows

When bringing the stories and characters of Marvel Comics to life in the MCU’s TV shows, Marvel Studios has made some bold and controversial changes. The MCU branched out into long-form television media following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga and the start of the Multiverse Saga, kicking off Phase 4 with 2021’s WandaVision on Disney+. Since then, 13 TV shows set in the world of the MCU have released on Disney+, and Netflix’s Defenders Saga has also been confirmed to be canon, but not all of these projects have been faithful to Marvel Comics’ history.

Some of the MCU’s TV shows have made some pretty sweeping changes to the known stories of Marvel Comics, and these changes haven’t always been well-received. While turning Kamala Khan into a mutant, making She-Hulk’s origin make more sense, and connecting Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff, to name a few, have been welcome changes, others have been more controversial. With Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, Wonder Man, Vision Quest, and more on the horizon, there’s no telling what major changes could be featured next.

7) Moon Knight’s Personalities & Relationship With Khonshu Are Very Different in the MCU

Marvel Studios made some pretty massive changes to Marc Spector when debuting Oscar Isaac in the MCU’s Moon Knight series. In Marvel Comics, Spector uses three alters, billionaire businessman Steven Grant, cab driver Jake Lockley, and suited detective Mr. Knight. Spector’s alters are very different in the MCU. Grant is British and bumbling, and Lockley appears to be a Spanish killer, while Mr. Knight is the persona Grant adopts when suited up in his Moon Knight guise. These changes actually streamlined Moon Knight’s storyline, but playing around with Spector’s mental health has been a controversial choice.

6) Sam Wilson Became Captain America After Steve Rogers (Not Bucky Barnes)

Sam Wilson did eventually succeed Marvel Comics’ Steve Rogers as Captain America, so his evolution into the Star-Spangled-Man in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has precedent. The change is that Bucky Barnes did not become Captain America in the MCU, even though he assumed this role when Rogers was presumed dead, long before Wilson took up the mantle. Anthony Mackie’s Captain America has become a new staple in the MCU, while Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier is now a member of the New Avengers, but the fact that Barnes hasn’t become Captain America is a sore subject for many.

5) Echo’s Relationship With Daredevil Has Been Removed From the MCU

Maya Lopez and Matt Murdock have crossed paths in the MCU, fighting it out during one scene in Marvel Studios’ Echo series. However, there has been no mention of the pair’s romantic connection from Marvel Comics. Back in 2000, Kingpin sent Lopez to bring down Murdock, his archenemy, but Lopez and Murdock ended up falling in love, and it’s a shame this storyline wasn’t explored in the MCU. Even so, there’s still time to adapt this love story, especially now that Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez has become a hero and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is on the lookout for new allies.

4) Skaar’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Debut Isn’t Part of the MCU’s World War Hulk

Introduced at the very end of 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Skaar (Wil Deusner) debuted in the MCU as the Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) son from Sakaar. This was a very subdued and calm introduction, especially when considering Skaar’s first canon appearance in Marvel Comics’ World War Hulk #5 in 2008 was far from subdued. Skaar debuted in the comics as an antagonist, given his vendetta against his father. Despite speculation, there’s no sign that Marvel Studios is setting up World War Hulk for the MCU, which means Skaar’s debut is meaningless, confusing, and awkward, particularly since it remains unexplained.

3) MCU’s Intelligencia Is Not Like the Villain Group in Marvel Comics At All

First seen in Marvel Comics in 2009, Intelligencia was a group of formidable villains, including the likes of the Leader, MODOK, the Mad Thinker, and even Doctor Doom. They orchestrated many dark events, including Thaddeus Ross’ transformation into the Red Hulk, which is a far cry from the group’s depiction in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The 2022 series turned Intelligencia into a group of female-hating, incel-esque boys who targeted Jennifer Walters because of her gender. Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) was a joke, especially as HulkKing, which soured the Intelligencia name in the MCU.

2) Ms. Marvel Changed Kamala Khan’s Powers for the MCU

While Marvel Studios making Kamala Khan a mutant in the MCU instead of adapting her Inhuman roots from Marvel Comics has been a welcome change, it’s more confusing why Marvel chose to change Ms. Marvel’s power-set. In Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan can “embiggen” her body parts, elongating limbs and growing in size at will. In the MCU, however, this was turned into her harnessing “hard-light,” given her existence as a mutant-Djinn hybrid. It makes sense that Marvel wanted to differentiate Kamala from Reed Richards’ stretchy Mister Fantastic, but still a shame to lose this brilliant Marvel Comics power.

1) Secret Invasion Is Nothing Like Its Marvel Comics Inspiration

Clearly the most controversial changes Marvel Studios made when adapting a Marvel Comics story for the MCU were in Secret Invasion. The 2023 series completely butchered the iconic 2008 event from Marvel Comics, which was one of the biggest storylines involving almost every possible hero, fighting against an all-out attack and invasion from shape-shifting Skrulls. The MCU’s Secret Invasion relied more heavily on espionage themes and paranoia, but this contributed to a low-stakes and, frankly, dull narrative. Secret Invasion was a massive disappointment for the MCU because of its changes, so, hopefully, Marvel Studios has leaned its lesson.

