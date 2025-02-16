7 Underrated Monster Movies You’ve Probably Forgotten About 

The horror genre has given us many iconic and unforgettable monsters over the years, like Alien‘s xenomorphs, the Predator, Godzilla, and much more. However, there are still many underrated horror films filled with terrifying and horrifying monsters, some of which have even achieved cult status. Instead of relying on jump scares, these films feature frightening yet memorable creatures that haunt us long after the films finish. Some take on psychological horror, making us question whether things are real or merely in the minds of the characters, while others use body horror, turning humans into the horror instead of creating monsters. But they all have one thing in common, unforgettable and haunting monsters.

Whether lurking in the dark corners of the mist or scientific experiments gone wrong, here are seven underrated horror films you’ve probably forgotten and need to rewatch soon.

The Host

One of the best monster films unexpectedly comes from Korean director Bong Joon-ho. Before giving us the iconic Parasite, Joon-ho directed The Host, starring Song Kang-ho as vendor Park Gang-du, whose daughter is kidnapped by a creature dwelling in the Han River in Seoul. Joining him are his family members as they attempt to rescue her.

The Host isn’t just a monster horror film, it is a mixture of action, satire, and drama. With this mix of genres, we get a deeply emotional story alongside a terrifying monster giving us a modern horror film. Bong, as always, knows how to mix comedy and heartbreak while also scaring us.

The creature itself is the product of human pollution and unlike typical monsters we’re used to watching, it doesn’t just lurk in the night. It attacks in broad daylight, striking constant fear into people with giving them no time to rest. Its unpredictable nature and relentless presence make it one of the most unique creatures in modern horror cinema.

Trollhunter

Director André Øvredal’s Trollhunter takes on the classic found-footage genre and mixes it with Scandinavian folklore. We follow a group of students who set out to make a documentary about mysterious bear killings, but their research leads them to discover real and deadly trolls. We’re used to watching supernatural horror in most found-footage films but Trollhunter takes on the ancient folklore horror instead.

What’s unique about this film is that it sticks to realism as much as it can, even though it’s set in a fantasy world. Trolls, although they only exist in folk stories, are now scientifically explained creatures. By adding different species of trolls and showcasing their ability to turn into stone in daylight, the film gives us a sense of fantasy realism. This makes the gigantic and grotesque creatures even more terrifying, with their size alone adding to their horror.

The Monster

Directed by Bryan Bertino, The Monster is one of the rare horror films that has emotional depth with a terrifying monster. The plot follows Katie (Zoe Kazan), a troubled mother, and her teenage daughter Lizzie (Ella Ballentine), who find themselves stranded at night on a country road with a dangerous creature hunting them.

The film truly draws out the horror and mystery of the unknown. Being stalked and haunted by an unseen creature is enough to scare anyone. We don’t need to see the monster in full because just showing us glimpses of the creature’s grotesque body with gigantic teeth and sharp claws is enough to scare us. The film takes advantage of how we use our imagination when it comes to the unknown.

With the events taking place in a desolate forest, the atmosphere of the film becomes more haunting. The Monster isn’t just about the deadly creatures though, it also explores a broken mother-daughter relationship. And now they only have each other to rely on to survive. As the battle against the monster unfolds, it becomes clear that their struggle is also bringing them closer together.

Splinter

Directed by Toby Wilkins, Splinter is a thrilling horror film. The story follows a couple, Seth (Paulo Costanzo) and Polly (Jill Wagner), whose car is stolen by escaped convict Dennis (Shea Whigham) and his girlfriend Lacey (Rachel Kerbs) while on a road trip. Things get worse when they are trapped in a gas station because of an unseen infection spreading in the area. We soon discover that the infection is a parasite that takes over the body and creates splinters on the victim’s body.

As if that’s not enough, we find out that severed body parts of the infected victims are capable of attacking on their own. And being stuck in the gas station, they only have each other to overcome these monsters. The parasites in the film are truly horrific, as they not only kill the victims but violently take over their bodies. They turn into twitching, violent monsters with sharp black spikes sticking out from them. It’s important to note that most of the effects in the film are practical, despite its low budget.

No One Gets Out Alive

Based on the novel by Adam Nevill and directed by Santiago Menghini No One Gets Out Alive is a slow-burn horror film. The story follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), an illegal immigrant trying to build a new life for herself in Cleveland. With limited options, she ends up renting a cheap room in a run-down boarding house. As Ambar tries to get her life together, she starts seeing ghostly figures around the creepy house.

Although the film is a horror story, it also blends themes of immigrant struggles and helplessness. What stands out in this film is that we watch real-life struggles mixed with supernatural elements. Ambar isn’t just haunted by the supernatural, she is also dealing with being undocumented and financially struggling, while being exploited by her prey predatory landlord. The monster we encounter in the climax is truly terrifying. The creature, a grotesque, with decaying skin and stone-like body, is something you won’t forget anytime soon.

The Ritual

Directed by David Bruckner, The Ritual is a supernatural psychological folk horror film. Based on the novel of the same name, the film stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier, and Sam Troughton as four friends on a hiking trip through a Swedish old-growth forest, where they encounter an ancient evil presence. We watch as a group of friends begin experiencing hallucinations in the forest because of their own personal guilt and fear.

As they go deeper into the forest, they discover mysterious symbols and animal carcasses as though there is something ancient lurking in the forest. Even though the film takes place in the forest, the setting feels claustrophobic and endless at times, especially deep within it. The psychological torment alone is enough to scare us. However, that’s not where the terror ends. We are even more terrified when they discover the god-like entity called Moder. This creature is a massive, elk-like, grotesque being with disturbing human arms and glowing eyes. Mixing folk horror and psychological tension, along with a creature made of human body parts, The Ritual is a must-watch for fans of horror and thrillers.

The Mist

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, The Mist follows a group of people in the small town of Bridgton, Maine who become trapped in a supermarket after a mysterious mist envelops the town. The film stars an ensemble cast including Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, and Toby Jones. The film grossed over $55 million at the box office on an $18 million budget and has since become a classic horror film.

The Mist doesn’t just focus on the horrors hiding in the mist, it also explores human desperation in extreme circumstances. It looks at how fear brings out the worst in people, especially in desperate and unknown situations. And once religious fanaticism gets into the picture the horror inside the store becomes just as dangerous as the creatures outside. However that doesn’t mean that the monsters themselves aren’t terrifying. From creatures with tentacles to flying monsters, there is no shortage of these Lovecraftian creatures. Equally scary is the fear of the unknown because even though we see a few of these creatures, very little is known about them. Mixing human desperation and unknown monsters, the film is a must-watch.

