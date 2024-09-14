7 Movies to Watch After Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow, the fan-favorite Tom Cruise sci-fi action film, arrived on Netflix this week and quickly found a whole new audience, rising on the streamer's Top 10. The film, originally released in 2014, followed Cruise's Major William Cage who is forced to go up against an invading alien race who has occupied most of Europe. In the process, he finds himself stuck in a time loop as he tries to defeat them, with said time loop seeing him live, die, and repeat. The film, which is directed by Doug Liman and also stars Emily Blunt, has long been the talk of a sequel — both by the film's fans and its cast and crew, but to date no such sequel has arrived. However, for those who are watching Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix and are looking for something to satisfy never fear; there are plenty of films that feature similar elements that are just as interesting and worth giving a watch. So, if you're looking for something to watch after Edge of Tomorrow (and while we wait for that sequel that maybe, hopefully we'll get eventually), here's our list of movies you might want to give a try.

1. Tenet While it's not aliens that are being battled in 2020's Tenet, the concept of time and time travel is a major element of the Christopher Nolan thriller. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, Tenet follows a former CIA agent recruited into a secret organization where he's tasked with preventing the onset of World War III, travelling through time and bending the laws of nature in order to do so.

2. The Tomorrow War Probably one of if not the closest to Edge of Tomorrow of all of the movies on this list, The Tomorrow War is a 2021 movie starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and J.K. Simmons. The movie follows a family man (Pratt) drafted to go fight against invading aliens except there's a twist: the war he's being drafted to fight in takes place decades in the future. The aliens and time aspects of it alone give The Tomorrow War a similar vibe, but there are also human aspects of the movie that make it a great watch following Edge of Tomorrow. Also? A sequel to The Tomorrow War is reportedly in development at Amazon.

3. Looper In 2012's Looper, Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) works as a contract killer — called a "looper" — who is sent back through time by a criminal syndicate from the future who uses time travel to dispose of their targets. While there are no aliens, the film features the interesting twist that one of the people he's dealing with is Old Joe — his older self played by Bruce Willis. Another fun bonus as to why this film is great to watch after Edge of Tomorrow? It also stars Emily Blunt.

4. Source Code The concept of a time loop is a big reason 2011's Source Code is a great film to follow up Edge of Tomorrow. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens who is tasked with entering an eight-minute virtual reality recreation of a terrorist attack on a train in order to figure out who the terrorist is. Over the course of the film, Stevens has to figure out how this particular form of "time travel" works and ultimately comes to a surprising discovery.

5. Oblivion This list really wouldn't be complete without another Tom Cruise-starring film and that's a big reason we've chosen 2013's Oblivion. In addition to Cruise, the film stars Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Melissa Leo. Set in 2077, the film takes place on Earth as ravaged by an alien war and sees a maintenance tech about to complete his. mission when he finds a woman who survived a space ship crash. It's a discovery that leads the tech to discover that everything he knows may in fact be a lie.

6. Predestination Based on Robert A. Heinlein's short story "All You Zombies", 2014's Predestination makes our list because of its time travel elements. Starring Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, and Noah Taylor, the film follows a temporal agent on his final time-travel assignment to stop a criminal from launching an attack that will kill thousands. The film is twisty and complex — there's a strange but interesting storyline about identity — but it makes for a good watch.