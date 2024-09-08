Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Movie Continues Rising Through Netflix Charts
Edge of Tomorrow continues to find life years after its debut.
A decade after it was originally released in theaters, Edge of Tomorrow continues its run as an indisputable fan-favorite. The film has continued finding new audiences year after year, establishing itself as one of Tom Cruise's most popular movies from the last couple decades. Now that Edge of Tomorrow is on Netflix, it's once again showing how big of a force it can be, steadily rising through the streamer's movie charts since arriving.
Edge of Tomorrow recently made its way to Netflix and the action spectacle quickly landed on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the list shows Edge of Tomorrow all the way up in the third overall spot.
The beloved sci-fi flick, which still gets a ton of sequel questions to this day, trails only Netflix original hits Rebel Ridge and The Deliverance in this weekend's ranks.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Rebel Ridge
"Small-town cops think Terry is an easy target when they seize the former Marine's life savings. They have no idea how far he's willing to go for justice."
2. The Deliverance
"Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events."
3. Edge of Tomorrow
"Two soldiers — one fierce, the other not — fight an alien invasion in this mind-bending thriller that NPR calls 'refreshing and unexpected.'"
4. Sonic the Hedgehog
"A blue extraterrestrial hedgehog with lightning-fast speed, a rebellious spirit and a heart of gold tries to elude capture by an eccentric evil genius."
5. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."
6. The Rundown
"Looking to retire and open a restaurant, a bounty hunter gets roped into one final assignment: fetching his boss' errant son from the Amazon jungle."
7 Migration
"Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica."
8. Aloha
"Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams and Emma Stone star in this sunny rom-com about old flames and new beginnings, set on the stunning island of Hawaii."
9. The Union
"In this explosive acton comedy, a construction worker plunges into the dangerous world of espionage after reuniting with his high school sweetheart."
10. Trolls Band Together
"Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the 'funny and clever' third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times)."