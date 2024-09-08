Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Movie Continues Rising Through Netflix Charts

A decade after it was originally released in theaters, Edge of Tomorrow continues its run as an indisputable fan-favorite. The film has continued finding new audiences year after year, establishing itself as one of Tom Cruise's most popular movies from the last couple decades. Now that Edge of Tomorrow is on Netflix, it's once again showing how big of a force it can be, steadily rising through the streamer's movie charts since arriving.

Edge of Tomorrow recently made its way to Netflix and the action spectacle quickly landed on the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Sunday's edition of the list shows Edge of Tomorrow all the way up in the third overall spot.

The beloved sci-fi flick, which still gets a ton of sequel questions to this day, trails only Netflix original hits Rebel Ridge and The Deliverance in this weekend's ranks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!