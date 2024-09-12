Edge of Tomorrow 2: Where's the Tom Cruise Sequel?

Edge of Tomorrow, the 2014 sci-fi action film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, debuted on Netflix this week and quickly became a hot title for the streamer, making Netflix's Top 10 almost immediately. The film, which followed Cruise's Major William Cage who is forced to go up against an alien race that has occupied most of Europe only to find himself in a time loop as he tries to defeat them — a time loop that sees him live, die, and repeat. Well-received at the time of its initial release, fans of Edge of Tomorrow have been wondering for years when a sequel would arrive and now that the film is trending, the question has come up yet again: where the heck is Edge of Tomorrow 2?

Talk of a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow goes back to not long after the film's release. Back in 2015, Christopher McQuarrie who wrote the screenplay for Edge of Tomorrow along with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, indicated that Cruise had an idea for a sequel and then, in April 2016, it was reported that director Doug Liman had signed on to direct. There were various other small updates over the years with it reported in 2019 that not only was the script for Edge of Tomorrow 2 done, but that Warner Bros. was interested in the film moving forward. However, in the years since — even allowing for real world events such as the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the entertainment industry — nothing has really happened with Edge of Tomorrow 2, putting the sequel in what feels like its own time loop of life imitating art.

So, where is the sequel? With all of the previous discussion about a sequel, when news broke earlier this year that Cruise had signed a development deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, many began to speculate that the time for Edge of Tomorrow 2 could be coming closer. And, indeed, it seems like those involved with Edge of Tomorrow are themselves interested in a follow up. In June, Liman revealed that Warner Bros. is "constantly" bringing up the subject of a sequel themselves.

"I do think there's probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting for there to be a sequel," Liman said. "Road House — there's call for a sequel. Edge of Tomorrow, there's no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'"

In July, Liman also said that he and Cruise have talked about making a second Edge of Tomorrow movie, noting that "We love that world". Blunt has also said that she'd be interested in a sequel if Cruise was returning, and even commented that the actor didn't need so many Mission: Impossible films if that's what was in the way.

"Yes, we did," Blunt said earlier this year when asked about a script for a sequel. "There was one that Doug slithered over to me. But I would love to make it a reality, I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need? Come back to the side where you can … Wasn't he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible."

That said, even with the passion for a possible sequel, Blunt has also been open about how the passage of time has potentially hindered a sequel. In 2023, Blunt shared that the "amazing script" that was in the works may have only worked had it been filmed closer to when the original film was released.

"Doug and I talk all the time about it," Blunt said. "I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point, but it's timing, but it's also been about ten years since we made it … There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I'm not saying we're that ancient, but you have to factor in it's been ten years."

At this point, it's unclear what future Edge of Tomorrow 2 has but what is clear is this: between studio interest, the interest of the cast and those involved with making the movie, Cruise's new deal with Warner Bros., and now Edge of Tomorrow's success on Netflix and with it, renewed audience demand for a follow-up, it seems like we could be closer than ever to that long-demanded sequel and maybe, just maybe, this time loop fans have been caught in for more than a decade is nearing an end.

Edge of Tomorrow is now streaming on Netflix.