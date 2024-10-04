Netflix Cancels That '90s Show After Two Seasons

That '90s Show won't be returning to Netflix for a third season after the streamer chose to cancel the spinoff of That '70s Show. Fans of That '70s Show were overjoyed to hear that some of its cast were returning to reprise their roles in the Netflix series that jumps ahead two decades. That '90s Show was headlined by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who play Red and Kitty Forman. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama also made guest appearances throughout That '90s Show. But when it came time for the Netflix audience to show up for That '90s Show's second season, the numbers just weren't there to save it from cancellation.

Kurtwood Smith confirmed reports of That '90s Show being canceled on Instagram. "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show," Smith wrote. "You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I'm traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I've said it before but it's worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with."

Smith then thanked the loyal legion of That '90s Show and That '70s Show fans for sticking with the franchise, before channeling Red Forman in hopes That '90s Show can be shopped to another outlet. "Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman's words…we aren't going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school. #That90sShow #bestfansever"

Why was That '90s Show canceled by Netflix?

Netflix never gives a reason for why it chooses to cancel shows, but answers can be theorized when you look at That '90s Show's streaming numbers. That '90s Show returned to Netflix for Season 2 on June 27th, but only garnered 1.8 million views in its first week. Coincidentally, that was the only week That '90s Show Part 2 made it into Netflix's Top 10 list. Netflix then moved up the release of That '90s Show Part 3 from October 24th to August 22nd, but the numbers weren't any better. The opening weekend had under 1.9 million views, with the first full week under 1.6 million views and Week 2 under 1.4 million views.

That seemingly spelled doom for the chances of That '90s Show Season 3. The problem with trying to shop That '90s Show is Netflix original series typically don't go to another streamer after they've been canceled, and have to find a new linear home. The only example of that happening so far is with Netflix's One Day At A Time reboot.

What is That '90s Show about?

(Photo: Netflix)

It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn't even the biggest crisis Leia has to face. New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With Summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she's not going without a fight.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Executive Producers: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner; Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers and Gail Mancuso.