One of the Most Beloved Sitcoms of the ’90s Is Coming to Netflix

We’re still a week or so out from February, but Netflix is already preparing subscribers on the programming set to arrive in the month ahead. Wednesday saw Netflix unveil its newsletter for February 2025, which included everything both coming to and leaving the service over the next few weeks. There is certainly a lot to look forward to on the list, including the highly anticipated returns of Cobra Kai and Sweet Magnolias, but there’s also a long-running comedy from the 1990s that sitcom fans are already ecstatic to start binging.

The series in question is none other than Home Improvement, the Tim Allen vehicle that dominated for ABC from 1991 to 1999. For nearly all of the ’90s, Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor was a fixture of prime time network television, and now he’s coming to Netflix.

According to Netflix’s newsletter, Home Improvement is being added to the service’s lineup in the United States on February 1st. This is another chance for Netflix to try and fill the sitcom void on its lineup that has existed since the loss of The Office and Friends. The service is in desperate need of long-running, wildly popular sitcoms that can sustain binge-watchers for an extended period of time.

Unlike some other shows, though, Home Improvement is a very accessible title in the world of streaming. While the series is just now coming to Netflix, it has been available on Disney+ and Hulu for quite a while. Still, Netflix has the biggest subscriber base of any of the major streaming service, so this will be the widest net Home Improvement has been able to cast since making its streaming debut. It shouldn’t have any problem finding loads of new fans on Netflix, either.

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Home Improvement is one of the biggest titles hitting Netflix at the start of next month, but it’s far from the only one. The lineup for February 1st is loaded with popular films ranging from family favorites to acclaimed Best Picture winners. Those titles include Parasite, Space Jam, Happy Feet, The Nice Guys, Miss Congeniality, Magic Mike XXL, and more.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s February 1st additions:

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)