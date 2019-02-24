91st Academy Awards: What Time Do The 2019 Oscars Start?

Today’s the day — in just a few hours, Hollywood will assemble at the Dolby Theater to celebrate the best in cinema from the best year. In the case you’re wondering what time the annual awards gala starts, you’ve come to the right place.

This year’s show starts at 8:00 pm Eastern and 5:00 pm Pacific and can be seen across the world on ABC. Red carpet festivities will kick off a bit sooner, with ABC starting coverage an hour and a half earlier at 6:30 pm Eastern and 3:30 pm Pacific.

Tonight’s show will be the first show in over 30 years without a host after comedian Kevin Hart stepped aside after previous homophobic tweets were brought to light.

To recap:

Red Carpet Coverage: 6:30 pm EST/3:30 pm PST

91st Academy Awards: 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST

ABC is carrying both the “pre-game” coverage in addition to the main show.

