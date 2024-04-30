TRON: Legacy's Jeff Bridges Jokes De-Aged Version of Himself Looked More Like Bill Maher

TRON: Ares star Jeff Bridges says that his de-aged character in TRON: Legacy looked more like Bill Maher than himself. Disney announced that the original movie actor would be joining Jared Leto's upcoming sequel. As a part of this promo rollout, Bridges sat down with Film Comment to talk about his last trip to The Grid. TRON fans have been really supportive of TRON: Legacy in the years since the project released. However, when it comes to the de-aging effects, things have come both a long way, and not as far as many people had hoped. Maybe this time around, they'll just have Bridges play both versions of himself? At any rate, the experience is something that has stuck with him all this time. Check out what else he had to say right here!

"When I did Tron 2, Tron Legacy, we had to put all these dots on our face and all these kinds of things. And that's [probably] all passé. I had to see myself as a young guy or as another character, but the same guy, but it was gonna be digitally created," Bridges explained. "I think it was [de-aging], but I didn't like the way I looked in it. I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre."

TRON: Ares Star Cameron Monaghan Shares Update

(Photo: Disney/Getty Images)

The last few days have been full of updates about TRON: Ares. Cameron Monaghan made a stop at Calgary Expo 2024. Agents of Fandom caught up with the Star Wars: Jedi Survivor actor and heard him give some thoughts about Joachim Rønning's big entry to The Grid. Monaghan says that TRON: Ares is such feast for the eyes that he would travel to set on days where he didn't have to work just catch glimpses at what they were building. Talk like that is bound to get the fans excited for everything set for next year.

"I think this movie is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective," Monaghan told the panel. "I would come to the set on days I wasn't working just to see the amazing sets they were creating. I love the visual and technical aspects of film making."

TRON: Ares Is A Big Leap For The Franchise

(Photo: Disney)

TRON: Ares is slated for 2025 and there have been more and more clips of their work surfacing. Jared Leto stars in the return to a franchise that has been a crowd-pleaser for a while. Joachim Rønning knows that the fans have been waiitng for a follow-up to TRON: Legacy for a while now. In essence, his task it to take the stuff that people love and build upon it. So far, it sounds like the director is on the right track.

"I'm excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," Joachim Rønning previously typed when the movie was announced. "TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

Here's what Disney's official synopsis looks like: "TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

TRON: Ares leaves the grid on October 10, 2025.

