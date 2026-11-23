There have been many epic stories told based on Greek myths and legends. Many of them have become huge box office successes thanks to the fascination with tales of monsters and heroes from a time long forgotten, and that includes one of the biggest movies of the decade. Released earlier this year in competition with summer blockbusters like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Christopher Nolan followed up his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer with probably his most unexpected project today a mega-budget retelling of The Odyssey. After making a huge profit in cinemas – despite an equally massive budget – Nolan’s biggest film to date has now arrived on PVOD and instantly dominated several streaming platforms hosting the movie including Apple Store and Amazon. Despite millions turning out to see the star-studded spectacle in theaters, it seems that just as many are now watching it at home and you probably should watch it too if you haven’t seen it yet.

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The Odyssey is a story that has been told many times over the last century, in TV shows and on the big screen. However, there have been few versions like Christopher Nolan’s retelling, which does for Greek myth what he did for Batman and bring a gritty grounded feel to a story full of wonder and fantasy. The story of Odysseus making his dangerous journey home after the Trojan War includes plenty of action, fearsome monsters, and converging storylines that bring The Odyssey to life like never before with some of the biggest actors in Hollywood right now filling a stacked cast. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, and he is ably helped by Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and more. Of course, it would not be a Christopher Nolan movie without backing up this talented cast with some kind groundbreaking filmmaking process and Nolan did not disappoint in this either.

The Odyssey Is a True Epic in Every Way

Image Courtesy of Universal

Christopher Nolan’s love of movies is well-documented, so it came as no surprise that the director wanted to make The Odyssey with the final cinematic experience in mind. This resulted in him capturing his movie entirely on IMAX film cameras, a first for any film and a task that used over two million feet of 70mm film to make Nolan’s vision a reality. While many of those watching in regular cinemas were not able to appreciate this extra effort, The Odyssey took over the vast majority of IMAX screens around the world on its release, meaning there were a lot of cinefiles and Nolan fans able to experience the film with the breathtaking scale he intended. The takeover of IMAX cinemas, with its higher ticket prices, did not hurt when it came to pushing the movie’s box office total to $1.8 billion worldwide.

Title Year Worldwide Gross Production Budget The Odyssey 2026 $1.81 Billion $250 Million The Dark Knight Rises 2012 $1.09 Billion $250 Million The Dark Knight 2008 $1.01 Billion $185 Million Oppenheimer 2023 $975 Million $100 Million Inception 2010 $840 Million $160 Million

Nolan’s record-breaking run did not stop with the making of the movie. The movie gave Nolan his highest ever opening weekend gross, surpassing the $248 million of The Dark Knight Rises with a total of $264.1, as well as being the highest grossing R-rated movie, Universal Pictures’ movie, and Nolan-directed film. For a movie seen by many as a huge gamble, and one that generated plenty of forthright opinions on social media for several casting decisions, it paid off massively for everyone involved. Additionally, it continued Nolan’s streak of highly praised films, earning a 94% RT score, making it Nolan’s best reviewed movie. Now that the film is available at home on PVOD services, many who decided to skip The Odyssey in cinemas are discovering the towering achievement by Nolan that begs the question of what he can possible do to top it. Will he follow it up with The Iliad as fellow director Steven Spielberg has suggested? We can only wait and see, but after The Odyssey‘s massive success Universal would probably have no issues greenlighting the movie if Nolan chose to do it.

Would you like to see Nolan return to Greek myth again for his next movie? Have you seen The Odyssey yet? Let us know in the comments.