A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released

Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.

Actors Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward reprising their roles as Randy Parker, Flick, Schwartz, and Scut Farkus, respectively, with Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, and Julianna Layne joining the universe to play Ralphie's wife and kids, and Julie Hagerty playing Ralphie's mother, Mrs. Parker.

You can see the trailer below.

A Christmas Story did not become a pop culture phenomenon overnight in 1982. The film was a moderate success at the box office, but really came into its own on cable and home video, where it became a modern holiday classic. Warner Bros. has never turned down a chance to merchandise the movie, selling numerous special editions of the film alongside t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, and a never-ending supply of leg lamps over the years.

A Christmas Story Christmas is not the first attempt to get a sequel to A Christmas Story off the ground. In 1994, MGM released It Runs in the Family in theaters. While the movie follows Ralphie and his family, it was not a holiday movie, and after a disappointing run at the box office, was retitled My Summer Story for home entertainment releases. In 2012, Warner Bros. released A Christmas Story 2, which recast the family, and was the only follow-up not adapted directly from the work of author Jean Shepherd, whose book was the premise for the first movie. Honestly, the less said about that movie, the better. Then, there was A Christmas Story Live, a Fox TV production that adapted a stage musical based on the film. None of these have recaptured the success of the original A Christmas Story.

A Christmas Story Christmas is directed by Clay Kaytis, from a script by Nick Schenk (who also executive produces). Billingsley also serves as executive producer, alongside Vince Vaughn.

The film was shot earlier this year in Bulgaria, and is set to be released in the United States on November 17 on HBO Max.