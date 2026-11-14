A Classic ’90s Christmas Franchise is Unsurprisingly Dominating Streaming After the Passing of 3 Iconic Stars in 2026

Christmas seems to arrive on streaming platforms earlier and earlier with this year being no exception. Dozens of classic festive movies such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause and others have all flitted in and out of the Top 10 on various streamers movie charts. Right now, there is one film sitting in the #1 spot on Disney+, along with its sequel just behind it, that is probably the least surprising Christmas movie to be dominating early watch lists this year. Following the death of Catherine O’Hara on January 30th, there are many fans remembering the actress for her iconic role as both the most dedicated but strangely child-forgetting mother in the history of cinema in Home Alone. However, O’Hara is not the only franchise star to passed away this year, as Brenda Fricker and Tim Curry, who both appeared in the film’s sequel, died over the summer. As the first festive season after O’Hara’s passing in particular, Home Alone making an early appearance at the top of the chart was only to be expected.

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Home Alone was released in 1990, directed by John Hughes, starring Macaulay Kulkin as Kevin McCallister who finds himself having to defend his home against a burglar duo played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The film was an instant hit, combining slapstick humor, comedic violence and plenty of heart to capture the attention of audiences and become a classic for the season to sit alongside older movies such as It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street. Costing just $18 million, Home Alone soared to a $476.7 million worldwide gross, making it one of the most profitable movies of the decade with a run of 12 weeks at the top of the U.S. box office from November 1990 through to February 1991. It also became the highest grossing live-action comedy of all time – being eventually beaten by Barbie in 2023 domestically and by The Hangover Part II globally.

Home Alone Is One of Catherine O’Hara’s Most Loved Movies

As an actress who started her career on TV in Canada, Catherine O’Hara had to wait quite a while to be noticed by Hollywood. Ironically, two of her biggest movies would arrive within two years of each other with Beetlejuice in 1988 and Home Alone in 1990. Both films saw her playing the matriarch of a disjoined family, but Delia Deetz and Kate McCallister were very different characters. For all the self-centered and demanding mannerisms of Delia, Kate was the loving if often harassed kind of mother every kid of the late 80s and early 90s wanted – and probably still do. It was her ability to deliver a fully believable performance that made those two roles really stand the test of time, but they were far from the only roles O’Hara played that gained her a huge fanbase.

From her breakthrough on Second City Television (SCTV) through roles in A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Life Before This, Wyatt Earp and The Nightmare Before Christmas, O’Hara brought something to her roles that endeared her to several generations even if she didn’t have many big leading roles until her multi-award-winning run on TV series Schitt’s Creek. In 2024, she reprised her role as Delia Deetz in belated Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and in 2025 had more success with Seth Rogen’s The Studio on Apple TV and with a guest role on HBO’s The Last of Us. However, for many, it is her role as the frantic mother screaming “Kevin” and trying get back to her son for Christmas (twice) in the Home Alone franchise that is always the instant image many fans get in their heads when her name is mentioned. It looks like many of these fans have given Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which starred Fricker as the Pigeon Lady and Curry as a hotel concierge, an early run out on Disney+ this year, giving it a head start of the seasonal competition.

What is your favorite Catherine O’Hara role? Was Home Alone her most iconic appearance in a movie? Let us know in the comments.