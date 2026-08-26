Tim Curry’s Heart-Warming Comments About End of Life Should Give Fans Comfort In His Death

The list of celebrity deaths continues to rise, as actor Tim Curry has died at the age of 80, just a day after singer, actress, and philanthropist Dolly Parton passed away at the same age. Both were iconic figures whose creative works defined entire generations; in the case of Tim Curry, he scared us in unforgettable ways (Stephen King’s IT TV miniseries), made us laugh every holiday season (Home Alone 2), and inspired a generation of misfits to be their best, fabolous, selves (The Rocky Horror Picture Show).

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Tim Curry was also as dynamic in real life as he was onscreen, and that includes facing the prospect of his own end. Now that he’s gone, his words on the subject seem so much more poignant – enough so that they may very well bring a small measure of peace to fans, friends, and family who are grieving him right now.

Tim Curry’s Testimony About Life & Death Resurfaces

Tim Curry in Scary Movie 2 / Dimension Films

“I don’t fear death. I try to avoid it,” Curry told CBS Sunday Morning last year. I think we all do, but I suspect that in the end, I will welcome it. I think it may be very comforting to go bye-bye, and I want to earn it. I want to earn the privilege of not being here. … I think I might very well embrace it.”

It’s comforting to read those words now that Tim Curry is gone, knowing he not only didn’t fear the end, but was ready to face it, and whatever came after. While it might seem morose to some, Curry earned that perspective through personal hardship, and if it made his end more peaceful, we’re happy.

Thirteen years ago, Tim Curry suffered a debilitating stroke. The incident left him in a wheelchair receiving specialized care for the remainder of his life (“They really take incredibly good care of me and make me laugh”). The stroke also made Curry reflect on life and death a lot differently. The actor was candid about the fact that the stroke’s debilitating effects were a worse ordeal than the prospect of dying: “I was scared… I had to learn how to speak again. That was very weird. I hated not being able to speak. [And] my face kind of went sideways.” He also added that “I can’t remember a f—— thing. I’m not sure that I could do theatre again.”

Curry had also been living on borrowed time since the stroke, and he knew it. “I probably should [worry]. It could happen any time. I wouldn’t want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f—— vulnerable.” In the end,

No official cause of death has been revealed yet, but Curry had suffered numerous health complications since his stroke. But clearly he was at peace with his life and legacy, which should only help fans remember him well, as they watch hius many works.

RIP Tim Curry. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans in their time of mourning.