6-Season Sitcom That’s Great From Start to Finish Becomes Instant Top 3 Success on HBO Max

Everyone could use a few more laughs these days, and HBO Max is trying to deliver by adding one of the best comedy series of the last decade to its streaming platform. Not only is it a great chance for viewers to discover (or rewatch) a modern classic, but it’s also a timely emotional balm for the ills of the world, in general, as well as much-needed laughter to help heal from a very specific loss fans are grieving right now.

Schitt’s Creek has added its entire series to HBO Max, where viewers can now access Seasons 1 – 6 as part of their subscription plan. The Emmy Award-winning series also happens to be one of the finest showcases of the comedic genius that was the late, great, Catherine O’Hara.

Schitt’s Creek Is Only Getting Better With Age (Watch It!)

SCHITT’S CREEK Season 6 (2015) – EUGENE LEVY – CATHERINE O’HARA – ANNIE MURPHY – DAN LEVY / CBS

Schitt’s Creek was a Canadian comedy series that ran from 2015 – 2020, and won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards (out of total 19 nominations), including “Outstanding Comedy Series” in 2020, where the lead cast swept all four of the comedy acting categories (Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress).

The series follows video rental store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) and his spoiled-rich family, including his vapid former actress wife, Moira (Catherine O’Hara), snobbish elitest daughter, Alexis (Annie Murphy), and trendy-chic son, David (Dan Levy). The series gets going when Johnny’s bad investments (not to mention an empire built on a dying business), leaves the Rose Family utterly broke. The only thing that doesn’t get seized is a gag-gift Johnny bought for David years before: a podunk town with the chuckle-worthy name, “Schitt’s Creek.” As their last remaining asset, the Roses have no choice but to leave their ultra-wealth behind, and live in the boondocks. But while the Roses scheme on ways to use the town and its residents to catapult themselves back to privelege, the town’s founders (The Schitts) and others begin to challenge the wealthy elitists on what kind of “wealth” (i.e., values and connections) the really have.

In terms of comedic appeal, Schitt’s Creek is a masterclass on both dramatic irony and dry wit. Catherine O’Hara has become particularly iconic for playing Moira Rose, constantly trying to keep up the facade that she’s practical and capable living a “normal” life, when the show constantly makes it clear that she isn’t. Now that she is gone, O’Hara’s performance (in all its comedic nuance and zaniness) is even more precious than it was when the show was airing, and it looked like a O’Hara was staging a late-game resurgence in her career. It was also a novelty to see a veteran comedic performer like Eugene Levy (American Pie) getting to create the show and act in it alongside his own son, Dan. For Dan Levy, it was a breakout achievement that established him as more than just a nepo-baby, but rather a comedic talent of his own.

In addition, Schitt’s Creek helped other talented comedic actors breakthrough. Annie Murphy has gone on to lead her own TV series (AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself) and star in several others (Netflix’s Russian Doll and Black Mirror, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers). Emily Hampshire (Stevie) went on to star in the 12 Monkeys TV reboot, Amazon Prime Video’s The Rig, and she’ll have a role as E.D.I.T.H. in Marvel’s VisionQuest Disney+ series. The rest of the supporting cast of Schitt’s Creek has similarly gone on to do other good work, which only makes the series look like something even more special for having existed in the first place.

