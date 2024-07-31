A Court of Thorns and Roses Showrunner Ronald D. Moore Exits TV Adaptation

Ronald D. Moore, the producer behind Battlestar Galactica and For All Mankind, has stepped away from A Court of Thorns and Roses. The project may still be in development without him — he doesn’t know — but he had to step away from it after signing an overall deal with Sony. A Court of Thorns and Roses is set up at Disney. As recently as February, the project — an adaptation of the novel by Sarah J. Maas — was still in development, although its future might be up in the air without Moore, since even with him attached, there were rumors the project was in trouble.

The question came up during a chat with Moore at Comic Con, where, Entertainment Weekly brought up the issue of the log-awaited adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can tell you I am no longer working on it because I left Disney and I’ve returned to Sony,” Moore said. “And ACOTAR was a project that was at 20th Century Television and Disney.”

“I had worked on it for a while but it was still in development, as they say, when I left,” Moore added. “So I don’t know what the status is anymore.”

Hulu’s adaptation of A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) was first announced back in 2021 with Outlander‘s Ron Moore set as showrunner.

What is A Court of Thorns and Roses About?

A Court of Thorns of Roses is the first book in a fantasy series by Maas — the other books are A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames — which follows three sisters, Feyre, Nesta, and Elain Archeron who are entangled in the magical world of Prythian after Feyre murders a faerie wolf in the woods, finding herself caught up in the political workings when an ancient treaty demands a life for a life. The series is massively popular and Maas’ most recent book, House of Flame and Shadow from her Crescent City series, featured ACOTAR characters in a crossover event.

Are you glad A Court of Thorns and Roses is still in development at Hulu? What other popular series would you like to see adapted for television? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!