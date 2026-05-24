A Cult Classic 1980s Horror is Officially Being Remade (& It’s Taken 9 Years)

A cult classic horror movie from the 1980s has been in talks for a remake since 2017, and it is finally moving forward with a surprising indie director. Nicolas Winding Refn is a director who made his name directing some cult hits of his own, although many of his movies were geared toward arthouse fans rather than mainstream audiences. Refn’s biggest hit was the Ryan Gosling thriller Drive (2011), based on the novel by James Sallis. However, while that movie was highly regarded by critics and fans, his other movies never seemed to get past the more niche indie crowds. This includes his Pusher trilogy (1996-2005) and the arthouse-flavored Only God Forgives (2013) and The Neon Demon (2016).

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Refn hadn’t made a movie since The Neon Demon until this year, when he returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his new movie, Her Private Hell, a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher. Now, Deadline reports that Refn is going to direct a remake of a cult horror movie called Maniac Cop, a huge departure from his previous directorial efforts.

Maniac Cop From Nicolas Winding Refn Could Be a Massive Hit

Image Courtesy of Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

After making his career directing arthouse films, Nicolas Winding Refn is making a horror movie based on a 1980s cult classic that fits squarely in the slasher genre. The original Maniac Cop stars Tom Atkins as a police lieutenant who has to stop someone in a police uniform who seems to be killing people around New York City. However, this killer is Matt Cordell, a former cop who was framed for crimes he never committed and was killed in Sing Sing. He is now back from the dead and wants revenge. Bruce Campbell had one of his rare starring roles outside the Evil Dead franchise in this movie, starring as a police officer trying to stop the Maniac Cop.

The movie flopped at the box office, but it became a huge cult hit when it arrived on home video. It received two sequels, Maniac Cop 2 (1990) and Maniac Cop III: Badge of Silence (1992). Now, it is getting a remake by a director no one could have imagined in Refn. Initially, the movie was being developed in 2016 with John Hyams as the director, but in 2019, it was moved to development for an HBO television series. Now, Refn has it in development again, and it will be for Mubi.

Refn is reportedly shooting Maniac Cop in Los Angeles in January 2027, and casting news is forthcoming. Mubi is funding the movie and will distribute it, and it seems the movie will get a full theatrical release. Mubi did the same thing with a previous horror movie in The Substance, and that ended up as an Oscar contender, with Demi Moore winning Best Actress for her performance.

As for Refn, he seems to be ready to put his spin on the property and plans to tie it into today’s societal problems. “The concept has always appealed to me,” Refn said in a statement. “In today’s political and social climate, the iconography of Maniac Cop alone provokes an immediate, uneasy reaction. I’ve been watching it all unfold while constructing this project in the shadows… waiting. Now, that moment has finally arrived. The time has come to unveil a radical new vision where there is no protection, no safety net, only mayhem.”

This is all part of Refn’s comeback, following his Cannes release this year, which got a 12-minute standing ovation. It appears that the lackluster box office for The Neon Demon had little to do with his 10-year break from movies. Refn underwent heart surgery three years ago and was clinically dead for 20 minutes during that experience. Refn said it was a life-changing experience, and he said he plans to direct more movies after taking a break to produce television with Too Old to Die Young (2019) and Copenhagen Cowboy (2022).

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!