New Horror Movie Scores Rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating, For Only The 2nd Time in 2026

Horror movies have been exploding in critical acclaim over the last few years, and several films are continuing to impress critics in 2026. In 2025, horror took center stage, with Sinners competing for Best Picture at the Oscars with a historic 18 nominations. Weapons was also a critical success, with Amy Madigan winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the horror witch, Aunt Gladys, in the film. In 2026, there was already a new chapter in the Scream saga, an Evil Dead-esque The Mummy movie, and the unhinged Bride!. However, there have only been two horror movies to earn 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and both are lesser-known releases.

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The Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) horror movie, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, picked up a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score after it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. The only other horror movie in 2026 to earn a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is Never After Dark.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma Shines at Cannes

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Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, from director Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw the TV Glow). The movie already has 36 reviews for its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma tells the story of a world where a fictional horror franchise called Camp Miasma has been getting lame sequels, and its fandom is waning. However, when a new young director (Hannah Einbinder, Hacks) gets a chance to resurrect it, she visits the former franchise’s star (Anderson) and “the two women fall into a blood-soaked world of desire, fear, and delirium.”

Critics’ reviews were glowing with praise. TIME Magazine writes, “What Anderson does here, as a 1990s scream queen turned glamorous, eccentric recluse, is sublime, and her co-star Hannah Einbinder keeps pace with her every minute.” The THR review says, “It’s heady, strange stuff, perhaps not as emotionally resonant as TV Glow, but captivating in both its confusion and honesty.” In the Time Out review, their critic writes, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a meta horror-comedy and a whip-smart entertainment industry satire. Still, on a deeper level, in a hole at the bottom of its lake, is a hard-won sexual awakening.”

The only other movie to earn a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is Never After Dark, which debuted at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 13. However, unlike Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, that movie only has 20 reviews. In this movie, a traveling psychic who helps lost souls cross over finds a powerful entity at a remote house where she uncovers dark secrets.

Brian Tallerico at RogerEbert.com wrote, “Hoshi’s deeply present, engaged performance is one of the main reasons ‘Never After Dark’ works so well, but it’s also an undeniably well-made piece of horror filmmaking in terms of craft.” Bloody Disgusting’s critic wrote, “Writer/Director Dave Boyle combines both ghosts and human monsters into his Japanese chiller, elevating a conventional atmospheric haunted house with a unique approach to the supernatural.”

The best news is that fans will have a chance to judge the movies for themselves later this year. Never After Dark arrives in the United States on September 25. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will get a limited release in the United States on August 7.

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