A Quiet Place: Day One Production Announces Start With Set Photo

A Quiet Place: Day One has officially started production, and series creator John Krasinski is letting fans know that with a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set. The image shows Krasinski holding the clapper to signal "action!" and cameras rolling on this A Quiet Place prequel story. Other images in the gallery show director Michael Sarnoski (Pig) on set with Krasinski, Day One star Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther 2), and one of her co-stars who may either be Alex Wolff (Hereditary) or Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things 4) – it's hard to be sure from the angles and makeup work.

The premise of A Quiet Place: Day One sees the franchise continue to expand the scope of its universe. The films will be set within the same universe, but will obviously be focused on different characters and their bid to survive the first day of the invasion by sound-sensitive alien beasts. It's a pivotal move at this point in the franchise: A Quiet Place Part II ended with the pivotal turn of the Abbott family and their hearing-impaired daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) managing to show a larger group of people how to weaponize the high-pitch frequency Regan discovered through her hearing aids, which can stun the aliens and leave their weak point exposed for the kill.

While cameras are just starting to roll on A Quiet Place: Day One, the threequel film A Quiet Place Part III is still set for a 2025 release date. That film will presumably tackle some kind of the larger story of humanity beginning to fight back against the aliens; it's equally easy to presume that some critical story points and/or character arcs that are introduced in A Quiet Place: Day One could feed directly into A Quiet Place Part III.

"John [Krasinski] has a whole arc of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one, but he has a couple of great ideas," A Quiet Place star (and Krasinski's wife) Emily Blunt said to Collider when Part II was released.

The A Quiet Place franchise remains a strong performer for Paramount in the horror genre, with obvious continued potential for big expansions. The first film earned $340 million on a $17 million budget; the sequel came into the pandemic market in 2021 and still earned $297M on a $61M budget.

You can stream A Quiet Place Parts I & II on Paramount+.