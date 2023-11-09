A24 Horror Movie Opus Adds John Malkovich, Ayo Edebiri, and Amber Midthunder

A24 has announced most of the principal cast of Opus, an upcoming, original horror movie that will be the feature debut of writer-director Mark Anthony Green. the movie, which will be financed and distributed by A24, will star The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, RED star John Malkovich, and Prey's Amber Midthunder, among others. The cast is still growing, with Emmy winner Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) currently in talks. Even before the SAG-AFTRA strike was apparently resolved last night, Opus was one of a number of A24 projects being produced under an interim agreement from the union, because A24 agreed to SAG's terms in order to move forward.

According to Deadline, who first reported the story, other cast members include The White Lotus's Murray Bartlett (also an Emmy winner), Stephanie Suganami (Power Book II: Ghost), Emmy nominee Young Mazino (Beef), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). No word yet on when production might kick into gear, or when Lewis might be done with her negotiations.



"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said at the start of the strike. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Collin Creighton and Brad Weston for Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson for Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove will all serve as producers on Opus. Macro's Charles D. King will exec produce alongside Sara Newkirk Simon. Additional executive producers include musical artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who will also write original songs for the film. The-Dream and Rogers are coming off a recent Grammy win for their first collaboration on Beyonce's "Cuff It."